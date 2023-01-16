Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers get the paid sports and entertainment service at no extra cost indefinitely.

Sky TV customers wake up to a nice surprise today, Discovery+ has been added to their subscriptions at no extra cost.

The sports and entertainment streaming service is now part of the standard Sky TV package for Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream users in the UK and Ireland. That represents a saving of £6.99 / €6.99 per month.

Discovery+ was originally offered to Sky TV customers on a 12-month trial period, but this has now become a permanent addition. It joins Netflix and Peacock as a cost-free extra to a Sky Ultimate TV subscription.

"We know value is incredibly important right now," said Sky's managing director of TV, Elizabeth Wynn.

Discovery+ hosts a vast array of true crime documentaries, dramas, dating shows, and real-world adventure series. It also plays host to a number of live and on demand sporting events, including the current Australian Open tennis and forthcoming Roland-Garros.

To access the Discovery+ content, Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream customers need to navigate to the Apps rail on their respective device - it will be available there as a dedicated app.

You can sign up for the first time through the app to get unlimited access. Alternatively, you can just say "Get Discovery Plus" to a Sky Glass TV (if voice activation is switched on), or through the remote for Sky Q, Sky Stream or Sky Glass if the TV voice control feature is inactive.

The Discovery+ app can be used by Sky TV customers across additional supported devices for free, including Android phones and tablets, Android TV, iPhones, iPads, Amazon Fire TV, Roku streaming devices, Xbox consoles, and many smart TVs.

BT Sport subscribers are also able to access the service at no extra cost.

BT Sport and the Warner owned Discovery group agreed a merger in May last year that will eventually result in a combined premium sports package. It is not currently known how this will affect the Sky / Discovery+ deal.

The merger will also include Discovery's Eurosport UK channels.

Discovery+ will also be merging with HBO Max in the US soon.