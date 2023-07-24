StackSocial / Pocket-lint Microsoft Office 2021 Professional $35 $220 Save $185 Right now, you can pick up a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for Mac or Windows for just $35. This is a significant price drop when compared to buying it elsewhere and a much better purchase than paying a recurring monthly subscription for the apps. $35 at StackSocial (Windows) $35 at StackSocial (Mac)

Whether you're just creating some personal documents at home or need something to help get your new business started, Microsoft's suite of apps are some of the best you can use. When it comes to buying it, though, you either need to shell out a large lump sum or pay a monthly subscription for Microsoft 365, until now. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office 2021 for just $35, which happens to be one of the best prices we've seen for this software. There is an option available for both Windows and Mac users, so be sure to pick up the right one for your platform of choice.

Why should you buy this lifetime license?

The simple answer? This helps avoid monthly recurring costs and makes the software so much more affordable. With this, you no longer need to use random internet sites to create presentations or documents, you can do it all using Microsoft's great apps. The one-time payment gets you access to Microsoft Word, Excel, OneNote, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, and Teams, but since this is not Microsoft 365 it does not include any cloud storage with it.

Office products are widely used in most workspaces, so you should have no issues with compatibility of files that you create or receive when using the apps. Microsoft does offer a "free" version of several apps online, but they are missing some features, so you're better off just paying to get full access to all the apps mentioned.

The license can only be used on a single computer, so you won't be able to install it on every computer in your home, and comes with free updates when they are made available. You need to redeem the offer within 30 days of purchase to get your license, which is activated through Microsoft's servers. If you happen to be using Windows 10 still, you can bundle the Windows 11 upgrade with the Microsoft Office license for just $15 more, making it $50.