Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 8 $310 $399 Save $89 The new Apple Watch Series 9 may have just been announced, but we're still in love with the Series 8, especially since it's on sale right now. You can save close to $90on one of the best smartwatches currently available and that's fantastic news. $310 at Amazon

We've already had a hands-on experience with the brand new Apple Watch Series 9 and while it's a really sleek device, it only just hit the market, so we won't see discounts anytime soon. For last year's Series 8, however, Amazon is paying attention and slashing the price down to $310. While it's true that we've seen this particular model go for slightly less in the past, it boils down to whether or not you're willing to wait several more months before a big sale event may or may not take the price further down.

Why you should get the Apple Watch Series 8

Around this time last year, we were reviewing the Apple Watch Series 8 and giving it top scores across the board. From its familiar design to a comfortable wear, it's easy to love this Apple Watch model.

The smartwatch features an Always-on Retina display that looks absolutely gorgeous with a decent brightness at 1000nits, which means you'll actually be able to read the watch in full sunlight. Plus, its size makes it easy to interact with notifications, apps, or widgets, even for those who don't have the most delicate of fingers.

Under the hood, the Apple Watch Series 8 has improved hardware, including the S7 SiP chip which is faster and more performant than what we saw in previous models. There are also tons of new sensors that bring improved fitness tracking or health metrics for those who want to know their heart rate at any time, or get a glimpse their blood oxygen levels. We're also going to say it's an excellent tool for those who want to get a better understanding of their sleep quality in order to rest better.

As adults, we probably shouldn't admit just how fun those face watch options are either, but they truly are. After all, you didn't pay all this money to have a dull watch that doesn't represent you or your personality, right? There are loads of themes you can implement, color schemes, and more to customize, so make sure you spend some time fiddling with all those options.

Another thing that's worth mentioning is just how fast you can charge the Apple Watch Series 8. It only takes about 45 minutes to get it to 80 per cent, so you should be able to face the day head-on by the time you've gotten ready for the office.

So go ahead and take advantage of this fabulous Amazon deal before it expires and get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $310. Oh, and since you're saving so much money, maybe get a case for your new smartwatch to better protect it.