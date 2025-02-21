Summary The iPhone 16e is Apple's first product launch this year, and there is a lot more coming.

Apple is expected to release a new M4 MacBook Air, and refresh the iPad and iPad Air soon.

A new smart home display and the AirTag 2 are expected to be coming soon also.

Apple has finally revealed the iPhone 16e , marking its first product launch of 2025. The 16e isn't the only device coming soon from Apple, and this year is expected to be full of exciting launches, including several new products and refreshes.

With spring fast approaching, here are six new Apple products to look forward to that are rumored to be coming sooner than you think.

iPhone 16e Apple's new iPhone 16e is aimed at users on a budget, sporting many popular iPhone features while being priced much lower than its flagship counterpart, the iPhone 16.

1 M4 MacBook Air

A refresh long in the waiting

Apple launched the M4 MacBook Pro lineup last November alongside its new M4 iMacs. The MacBook Air was noticeably absent from Apple's M4 announcements last year, but its time might finally be coming soon. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new MacBook Air could launch before the end of March.

This means the M4 MacBook Air is expected to launch very soon and will likely be available in 13-inch and 15-inch sizes. Since all of Apple's M3 MacBook Air configurations now start at 16GB of RAM, we can expect to see all the M4 MacBook Air models also starting at 16GB of RAM. Gone are the days of 8GB of RAM MacBooks -- thank goodness. Aside from the chipset, not much else is expected to change in terms of design for the MacBook Air. It's just an M4 refresh, which might be compelling enough for M1 users like me looking to upgrade.

2 11th generation iPad

The base model iPad needs some love

One of the most exciting refreshes this year for me is the iPad. The last time the iPad received a hardware update was in 2022, with the 10th generation iPad featuring Apple's A14 Bionic chipset. Given Apple's recent performance advancements and new features like Apple Intelligence, the base model iPad is in dire need of some love and a fresh coat of paint.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the 11th generation iPad is expected to feature Apple's A17 Pro chip, which means it supports Apple Intelligence and runs faster. The A17 Pro debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. The newest iPad mini , which released in October 2024, also has the same chipset. Given that the base iPad was the only one not updated in 2024, I think its refresh in 2025 is long overdue.

3 M3 iPad Air

An incremental upgrade

The iPad Air is also expected to receive a refresh to Apple's M3 chipset soon. The current M2 iPad Air came out last May, so it hasn’t been too long since it was last updated. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported last October that the iPad Air would receive an update around the same time as the iPhone SE. Since the iPhone 16e announcement has come and gone, the iPad Air could be coming sooner rather than later.

In January, Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that the iPad Air would be available this spring, so perhaps another May launch is imminent. According to Apple's quarterly earnings results, the iPad Air is a popular tablet, likely due to its 11-inch and 13-inch screen sizes and cheaper cost compared to the iPad Pro. A redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory is also rumored to be coming alongside the new M3 iPad Air.

4 AirTag 2

Find your belongings easier

Since its original launch in 2021, Apple's AirTag has been an extremely popular tracking device for consumers looking to keep track of important belongings close to them, like their wallet, keys, or backpack. The AirTag 2 has been rumored for quite a while now, and it's expected to come with a few upgrades.

Firs, the AirTag 2 is expected to featurean upgraded wireless chip, which could significantly increase its tracking range. It's also likely to have a more tamper-proof speaker, which makes it more difficult for bad actors to remove it so it can't make any noise. Further, the AirTag 2 is expected to have a replaceable CR2032 battery (the same as the current AirTag) and potentially launch in mid-2025.

5 Apple's new smart home display

Apple is taking aim at Google and Amazon