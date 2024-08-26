Key Takeaways Weather widgets are indispensable home screen tools, and they've proven extremely popular with Android users.

Depending on where you live, being able to easily glance at upcoming weather conditions is a lifesaver.

Here are some of the best weather widgets currently available on the Google Play Store.

Weather widgets are among the most useful and beloved within the vast Android ecosystem. They offer up exactly what's written on the tin -- a quick way to glance at current weather conditions from your home screen, as well as a shortcut to access expanded forecasting details.

If you happen to live on the eastern seaboard of continental America, you'll share my experience of never knowing which direction the weather will turn towards next. That's why I consider it essential to have a high-quality weather widget pinned to my Android phone's home screen at all times. Here are 5 in particular that I enjoy using daily.

1 Overdrop: Weather today, radar

A popular choice among weather watchers

Overdrop: Weather today, radar A customizable weather app with a strong suite of available widgets. See at Google Play Store

Overdrop is a popular third-party weather app that delivers on its core promise -- displaying the weather correctly, and doing so in an aesthetically pleasing manner. The same can be said for the app's suite of widgets, which are lovely to look at and highly detailed.

I'm a fan of the app's default theme -- with its liberal use of light blue and white hues. Some of the built-in widgets also follow this design, and I find them to be all the better for it.

Overdrop is free to download from the Google Play Store, but many of the app's best widget styles are locked behind a paywall. You can choose between a recurring subscription, or a lifetime (single-time) payment to unlock them all. A subscription also removes all ads and introduces additional weather provider choices into the mix.

2 Weather & Widget - Weawow

A flexible set of photo-realistic widgets

Weather & Widget - Weawow A weather app and widget solution that pools in professional weather-related photos. See at Google Play Store

Weawow is another well-established player within the sphere of Android weather apps. Much like with Overdrop, this app is beautifully polished and feature-rich. All important weather metrics are here -- including pressure, humidity, UV index, and more -- and the app's widgets are also expertly crafted.

The big differentiating factor that Weawow brings to the table, is that it sources professionally shot photos that depict various weather conditions. These images can be used as the backdrop for many of the widget styles, offering flair not seen in most competing options.

Weawow is free to download directly from the Google Play Store, and there are no ads within the interface. There's an in-app option to donate to the app's developers, if you'd like to support their ongoing work.

3 Weather Timeline

A classic and flexible weather solution

Weather Timeline Ad Free A gorgeous weather app that offers highly customizable widgets. See at Google Play Store

Weather Timeline is a weather and widget app that I've been using for a number of years now. I'm a sucker for minimalism, and this software package nails the look and feel perfectly. I love the built-in wallpaper color matching, and I've yet to come up with a widget design that isn't attractive.

Weather Timeline is available for free on the Google Play Store. There was a period of time in which the developer removed the app from the storefront, but it appears to be back up and running in a rebooted soft-release. As such, you might run into some unexpected bugs that haven't yet been ironed out.

4 Today Weather: Radar & Widget

An accurate and visually attractive offering

Today Weather: Radar & Widget One of the most attractive third-party widget apps available on Android. See at Google Play Store

Today Weather is yet another weather option that blends together an appealing UI with powerful weather information. It can be difficult to balance dense quantities of data with an interface that's easy on the eyes, but the developers have found a way to successfully meld the two together.

Even with its simple presentation, there's plenty of widget customization goodness to be had. Font and icon sizes, colors, drop shadows, and more are all easy to tweak right from the get-go.

Today Weather is a free download from the Google Play Store. It offers an optional recurring subscription model that'll net you the removal of ads, some additional icon sets, and extra weather data sources.

5 Google's Weather widgets

The search giant's built-in forecast viewer

Google Google's premier search engine -- but in its mobile app form. See at Google Play Store

Google once lagged far behind the competition when it came to the presenting of weather information on Android, but the company has recently made strides in the category. Corresponding with the Material You overhaul of preexisting Google widgets, weather received a makeover that taps into Android 12's dynamic accent color system.

These revitalized weather efforts have brought uniquely styled widgets to the table, with the added benefit of being dynamically resizable directly from your home screen setup.

At Google's recent Pixel 9 keynote, the company outlined a brand-new weather experience that's currently exclusive to its latest hardware. For everyone else, you can still access the refreshed weather widgets via the free Google app on the Play Store.