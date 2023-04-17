If Apple follows its previous release cadence it will announce iOS 17 during the WWDC23 event on 5 June. That update will bring with it a number of improvements for iPhone owners to peruse, with one of those now touted to be a change to how Siri works.

Siri is Apple's much-maligned digital assistant and while ChatGPT does put it to shame, it has its uses. Now, a new leak suggests that Apple intends to change how it works on the iPhone by not only moving it from the bottom of the screen but also adding it to one of the best parts of the iPhone 14 Pro - the Dynamic Island.

Siri's new home in the Dynamic Island with iOS 17

A new report by leaker @analyst941 on Twitter claims that Apple is working to make better use of the Dynamic Island with the release of iOS 17. That will apparently include not only the relocation of more notifications to the space at the top of the display - Siri is thought to be heading there as well.

Invoking Siri on an iPhone today sees a little bubble pop up at the bottom of the screen. And while that's better than the full-screen takeover that we used to have to deal with, moving the assistant to the Dynamic Island makes plenty of sense from an interface standpoint.

It also makes even more sense when you consider rumours that Apple will bring the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models, not just the Pro ones as was the case with the iPhone 14 lineup in 2022.

If that is indeed the case there is little reason not to make use of it more, including for Siri.

If Apple does indeed announce iOS 17 during the June 5 event we can expect it to be made available to the world via a public release in or around September. It's expected to be available across the same iPhones as iOS 16, including the iPhone X and iPhone 8 or newer.