Silo season 2 premieres Friday, November 15 on Apple TV+.

Steve Zahn joins the cast of Silo as a mysterious character living in an abandoned silo.

Season 2 will feature two main storylines, one following Juliette as she explores the outside world, and the other focusing on events back at Silo-18.

Silo is coming back for season 2, and SDCC gave fans a special look at what's in store as the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama expands beyond the limits of the first season. Apple TV+ announced at the panel that the ten-part second season will premiere Friday, November 15. The series is based on the Wool series of novels, by author Hugh Howey.

The series tells the story of a post-apocalyptic world in which it is believed the last 10,000 people on the planet live in a single, giant, underground silo to stay safe from the toxic air outside. While the residents of the silo don't know why it was actually built in the first place, they are taught not to question anything. Of course, a few do begin to poke around to search for the truth, including Juliette Nichols, an engineer from the lowest level of the Silo, who in the first season rises to become sheriff, all while trying to uncover the mystery behind the murder of a loved one.

Steve Zahn enters the Silo

The cast is growing

Actor Steve Zahn made a surprise appearance at the Silo SDCC panel, joining showrunner Graham Yost, author Howey, star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson, and co-star Common. In a clip presented at the panel, Ferguson's character Juliette discovers Zahn hidden behind a locked door in an abandoned silo. According to SFX Magazine, Zahn will be playing "a middle-aged 10 year old who’s lived alone for decades with no interaction with anyone."

Expanding the world of Silo

Two main storylines

In the panel, it was also revealed that there will be two main stories in season 2 of Silo. The first follows Juliette as she makes her way in the world outside her home, Silo-18, exploring previously-unknown-to-her silos and learning more about the truth of her post-apocalyptic world. Meanwhile, the season will also follow events back at her home Silo, where characters like Tim Robbins' Bernard Holland and Common's head of security Robert Sims are trying to hold things together. The season premiere will focus on Juliette's journey, while the second will take things back to Silo-18.

Season 2 also stars Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McCrae, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Caitlin Zoz, Tanya Moodie, and Iain Glen.