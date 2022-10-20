Silent Hill is finally having a moment - after years of being effectively an ignored franchise, Konami has revived it with not just a single new outing but a whole bunch of announced projects.

We know that we're getting a next-gen remake of Silent Hill 2, but there are a few interesting smaller games coming, too, including the enigmatic Silent Hill: Townfall. Here's everything you need to know about this intriguing project.

We've got no word as of yet when it comes to a release date for Townfall - it's been announced and teased, but we don't know any more than that right now.

The Tweet above from developer No Code suggests that we might hear more over the next few months, but it also clearly indicates that there's a good while to go before the game is ready for release. At this stage, anything before late 2023 would come as a major surprise.

Silent Hill: Townfall trailer

You can check out the teaser trailer for Townfall below - brace yourself, because it's not exactly the longest trailer we've ever seen.

For now, that's the only glimpse we've had of the game, so there's not a huge amount to go on right now.

Silent Hill: Townfall platforms

We don't actually know what platforms Townfall will be coming to - the trailer ends without any such confirmation, which is rare for a game reveal nowadays.

We would certainly assume that it'll hit PC, based on previous games by the developer and published by Annapurna Interactive, but we'll have to wait to hear more news to see if it might also come to consoles new or old.

Silent Hill: Townfall story and gameplay

The teaser trailer for Townfall is a very mysterious one, featuring a slow zoom in on a retro portable TV - no, that's not a GameBoy.

The TV shows short glimpses of hard-to-see things, including at least one moment where it shows a misty street that looks straight out of a classic Silent Hill game, and as the trailer nears its conclusion the imagery gets more and more horrifying, featuring fleshy moments and potential gore.

Konami

There's also some voice-over in the trailer, transcribed thus by Eurogamer - "Why are you here? Here to be punished... That's good I like it. I think we've done something so awful that we are stuck here in this place being judged by these... people."

That fits in with the repeated theme of multiple Silent Hill games: that the town can be some sort of purgatory or even hell for those who find themselves in it, punishing them in ways that their subconscious minds feel they deserve.

It's all very enigmatic, and we also have no idea how the game will actually play, or what genre it'll fit into - all that will have to become clearer when more information about the game becomes public in due course.