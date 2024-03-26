Key Takeaways Sound distortion signals a need for new headphones; failing to upgrade risks damage to audio quality.

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, keeping pace with the latest advancements is paramount. With wireless headphones becoming an integral part of our daily lives, it's essential to recognize when it might be time for an upgrade.

Whether you depend on your wireless headphones for a peaceful commute, to block out the clanking rhythms of the gym or if you're a frequent traveler, spotting the telltale signs that your headphones are needing replacement will save any future catastrophes.

From the emergence of cutting-edge features, such as spatial audio, to the wear and tear of everyday use, there are several signs that could indicate your wireless headphones are due for a refresh.

As a professional in the music industry, I'll delve into six key indicators that signal it's time to consider updating your trusty audio companions. Whether you're a music aficionado, a podcast enthusiast, or an audiobook specialist, staying vigilant of these signs will ensure you're always equipped with the best audio experience possible.

1 Sound starts to distort

Careful not to go into overdrive

Nowadays, most decent quality headphones should handle very loud volumes without even a hint of distortion. However, if your headphones are over six years old or made with cheaper components, you risk causing irreparable damage to the drivers by overdriving them.

Overdriving can lead to noticeable audio distortion, often characterized by a rattling or buzzing noise when you increase the volume. Additionally, excessive use can result in distortion across specific frequencies rather than just at louder volumes.

Distortion isn't solely caused by misuse -- headphones can become defective over time or malfunction due to age.

2 Waning battery capacity

You need the power

If your headphone battery isn't holding up like it used to, it might be time to think about getting some new ones. Especially if you're always on the move, hopping from one airport to the next without much chance to charge up. Sure, some headphones offer fast charging, but there's just something about having a battery that you can rely on to go the distance.

Take the Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones, for example. They've got an extra-long 50-hour battery life, and if they aren't lasting what they've promised, it's worth checking out options like these for a trusty audio buddy on the go.

3 There's new technology to take advantage of

Audiophile innovation that excites

It's not your old headphones' fault, but there are some seriously cool innovations happening in the headphone world that might make you want to upgrade. One thing that jumps out is this whole immersive spatial audio deal. I mean, listening to music in a 3D space? That's next-level stuff. Take Apple's AirPods Max, for example -- they're thriving with Spatial Audio refinement and even feature dynamic head tracking. And with Apple Music offering bonuses for making music with Spatial Audio, it's no wonder they're an over-ear industry leader.

There are plenty of other features, such as improvements in adaptive noise-canceling technology, higher bitrates for streaming lossless audio and faster wireless charging that may also encourage you to bite the bullet and upgrade your old wireless headphones.

4 Your headphones no longer fit your head or ears

Sitting snugly makes for a better sound experience

Fit is mostly a factor when it comes to earbuds or other in-ear monitors, but if your buds have been through the wringer and don't fit snugly anymore, you're not going to get that awesome audio experience you're after. It's especially bothersome if you're trying to use active noise cancellation (ANC), since that depends on a tight fit to work properly.

For over-ear headphones, if you've been using them for a number of years, chances are the band will have started to come loose. Since you're most likely using your headphones every day, this is sometimes not immediately noticeable unless you try a brand-new pair. But if the band's gone all wobbly and loose on you, your headphones are going to be slipping and sliding all over the place, and you may miss out on that immersive audio experience you want.

5 The earcups have started to fray

Your headphones are worn out

This issue may be more cosmetic than functional, but if your earcups have started to get all tatty and have begun to fray, it's probably time you invested in a new pair. If you've gotten to this stage of owning a pair of headphones and the material on the earcups, or the headband for that matter, has started to fall off, good job, you're certainly gotten great value for money.

6 Bluetooth isn't performing well

Establish a better connection

If your wireless headphones use an older Bluetooth version, you may have noticed that the connection can sometimes get a little spotty. And it's frustrating when your Bluetooth connection starts to cut in and out just when your favorite chorus is about to crescendo. So, you may want to save yourself the hassle and upgrade your wireless headphones to a pair that uses Bluetooth 5.3 -- the most recent Bluetooth version.

The most up-to-date Bluetooth codecs will allow a much better audio performance. For example, if the wireless headphones are capable of aptX, then they will run more efficiently and reduce latency.

A strong connection isn't the only benefit. The most up-to-date Bluetooth codecs will allow a much better audio performance. For example, if the wireless headphones are capable of aptX, then they will run more efficiently and reduce latency. Ideal if you enjoy streaming or watching video. If you go one step further and get aptX HD capable headphones, then you'll notice a tremendous increase in audio quality.