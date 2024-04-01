Key Takeaways Upgrading to newer studio headphones can enhance your studio experience with better quality materials and refined sound details.

Incorporating open-back headphones can improve mixing accuracy by allowing low frequencies to breathe, offering a pure sound experience.

Unwanted noises, discomfort, or insufficient sound quality may indicate it's time to invest in a fresh pair of studio headphones for optimal performance.

As an audiophile and music professional, I'd argue that studio headphones are a crucial component of any successful studio session. After all, alongside monitors, studio headphones are how you hear your musical creations -- the good, the bad, and the parts that need editing.

Innovations in the professional audio equipment realm are constantly being released. Chances are, that beat-up old pair of headphones you purchased 25 years ago has been superseded with technology that is much more suitable for your application. Not only that, great quality studio headphones are now a lot more affordable, so getting a professional sound will be a lot less expensive.

Owning my fair share of studio headphones, I'll dissect five key indicators that hint it's time to contemplate treating your studio to a new pair of headphones.

With studio headphones solidifying their status as essential tools for both seasoned professionals and dedicated enthusiasts, recognizing the right time for an upgrade becomes indispensable. Whether you rely on your studio headphones to craft intricate mixes, to drown out distractions in a bustling studio environment, or to fuel your creativity on the move, understanding the signs indicating a necessary upgrade can prevent future setbacks.

From the introduction of groundbreaking technologies like advanced driver units to the inevitable wear and tear resulting from daily use in the studio, there are clear signals suggesting your studio headphones may be ripe for replacement.

1 If you're still mixing with a beginner's pair of headphones

Ditch the beginner headphones

If you've purchased an affordable pair of studio headphones at the start of your producing journey, you may have outgrown them. While there are plenty of fantastic, affordable studio headphones out there that do a great job, often getting you to the intermediate level without too much hassle. However, if you have been creating music, producing, or mixing for quite some time now, and you are still using the same headphones, your musical creations might seriously benefit from a more expensive, quality pair.

Expensive studio headphones are built with much better quality materials and a lot more attention to detail. However, it's not just meticulous boasting. Better materials used will result in a more refined, detailed, and articulate listening experience. If you have been creating music for a while, you won't need us to tell you that detail is important, but we're going to -- it is. Whether it be high-grade drivers, sophisticated diaphragms, or intricate acoustics technology, if you're still mixing with your beginner headphones, it may be time for an upgrade.

Also, if you're not using studio headphones at all, but have been mixing and recording on wireless Bluetooth headphones, this is another sign to get a new pair of studio headphones. Commercial Bluetooth headphones have been tuned to emphasize certain frequencies and this is the last thing you want for the studio.

2 You don't have a pair of open-back headphones

Open-back headphones are a must-have

This point doesn't necessarily suggest that you have to throw away your old pair of studio headphones, but if you're currently mixing with closed-back headphones, it may be worthwhile getting a pair of open-back headphones. Either alongside your closed-back pair or as a complementary addition to the closed-back headphones you already have.

Their unsealed ear cups let the music breathe, keeping those low frequencies in check without suffocating your tunes.

While you might be thinking it's easy for us to say to go out and buy another set of headphones for the studio, know that having open-back headphones can seriously up your mixing game. Open-back headphones are like the audiophile's secret weapon for getting the most authentic sound experience. Their unsealed ear cups let the music breathe, keeping those low frequencies in check without suffocating your tunes. Perfect for those who demand nothing but the purest sound. Having a different reference point to, your closed-back headphones and studio monitors will give you the best representation of how your music is sounding across multiple different systems.

Of course, the opposite is also true-- if you only have open-back studio headphones, consider adding a closed-back set to your studio. Closed-back headphones are the go-to for shutting out the outside world, thanks to their sealed earcups. With their enclosed design, they bring the bass to life like nobody's business -- making them a studio staple, especially for bass-heavy tracks. Lastly, closed-back headphones are the best option for live recording, as they minimize bleed. Using open-back headphones while recording with a microphone just isn't viable, so adding a pair of closed-backs may save your day.

3 If you're not happy with your mixes

Don't let mixing woes get to you

Recording, producing and mixing is tricky, and there is a massive learning curve. Navigating the world of Digital Audio Workstations and its countless number of settings, effects, plug-ins and EQ configurations is enough to make you sometimes cry (trust me). Don't even get me started on the microphone position when recording instruments. All of these things are tricky and figuring how to sound good is the million dollar skill.

However, (and it's a big "however"), if your headphones are on the way out, it may be negatively affecting what you are hearing, thus influencing how you are mixing and resulting in poor outcomes when you come back to listen to your creations. This outcome may be because you're using headphones that add unwanted frequencies, or the drivers have gone bust and are affecting what you're hearing negatively. When it comes to listening to your creations on another medium, they may sound underwhelming because of those frequencies -- and a new set of headphones is often a viable solution.

4 If you begin to hear unwanted noises

Indeliberate noise can ruin things

As your studio headphones age, you might start noticing unwelcome intruders creeping into your listening experience. These unwanted noises can manifest in various forms, from subtle hissing or crackling to more pronounced buzzing or distortion. If you find yourself constantly adjusting your headphones to eliminate these distractions, it could be a sign that they're reaching the end of their lifespan.

Unwanted noises can stem from a variety of issues, including deteriorating cables, worn-out components, or internal damage. While some minor disturbances can be temporarily mitigated with adjustments or repairs, persistent issues may indicate a deeper underlying problem that warrants a replacement.

Moreover, these unwanted noises can significantly compromise your ability to accurately assess your audio mixes, leading to subpar results and potential frustration during recording or production sessions. By addressing these auditory nuisances promptly with a new pair of studio headphones, you can restore clarity and precision to your listening experience, ensuring that your creative endeavors are not hindered by distracting anomalies.

5 If they are no longer comfortable

Comfort is key

There is nothing worse than ear fatigue when you're creating music in the studio. If your studio headphones have become uncomfortable over time, you should treat yourself and get a fresh new pair. Nothing can derail a productive studio session faster than discomfort, especially when it comes to your studio headphones. Ear fatigue is a common affliction among musicians, producers, and sound engineers, and it can be exacerbated by prolonged use of headphones that no longer provide the comfort and support you need.

Whether the padding has worn thin, the headband has lost its elasticity, or the overall fit has become less accommodating over time, enduring discomfort can significantly impede your ability to focus and perform at your best. Moreover, discomfort can lead to distractions and frustration, ultimately detracting from the creative flow and productivity of your studio sessions. Investing in a fresh pair of studio headphones that prioritize comfort and ergonomics can make a world of difference, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in your music without the distraction of physical discomfort.

Investing in a fresh pair of studio headphones that prioritize comfort and ergonomics can make a world of difference, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in your music without the distraction of physical discomfort.

By prioritizing comfort alongside sound quality and performance, you'll not only enhance your overall listening experience but also safeguard against the detrimental effects of ear fatigue, ensuring that your studio sessions remain enjoyable and productive for hours on end.