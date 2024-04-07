Key Takeaways Screen issues indicate a need for a new TV. Pixel problems or burn-in are clear signs it's time to upgrade.

Changing needs, like aesthetics or lifestyle, may prompt a TV upgrade. Consider size, location, and newer features.

After five years, consider upgrading for the latest technology advancements. Compatibility issues and speed slow-down are key signs.

A TV is the lifeblood of a home entertainment system. It offers access to your favorite streaming services, allows for high-end gaming, and may even be your means to play music, exercise, or control an interconnected smart home. That means its livelihood is important, and if and when it starts to fade, figuratively or literally, it's time to upgrade.

Knowing when the time is right can be a tricky proposition, however. You don't want to upgrade so soon that you'll be wasting money and not getting the most out of your current TV, but you also don't want to wait so long that you're missing out on the latest innovations and advancements that can add more enjoyment and convenience to your viewing experience. Here are some signs you might be ready for a new TV.

1 You notice screen issues

Image problems are an urgent plea

Samsung

The most apparent sign you need a new TV is if you're having consistent problems with the physical screen. Any lines of color that might pop on your TV, even for a split second, may indicate the unit is worn down. Screen burn-in, where a portion of the screen gets stuck on a specific image, and its 'ghost' is still lingering, is another clear indication of a worn-out TV. Note any issue with pixels too: one may be stuck in a certain color or brightness, or a pixel might be dead entirely and simply black.

Some of these issues, particularly if they occur early on in your TV's lifespan, may be a sign of faulty production and covered by a warranty. However, these issues popping up years down the road, suggest the TV is on its last legs.

Other signals may be less conspicuous. When peak brightness starts to fade, it's typically the edges of the TV that go first. It can be easy to miss unless you're looking at the sides for such a sign. Some screen issues may also be the result of connections breaking down; a faulty HDMI cable could be replaced, but if the port on the TV is wearing down, then it's time for a new TV.

Audio issues may also signal it’s time to get a new TV. However, if you still have a quality image and don't want to upgrade just yet, a soundbar may be a worthy compromise.

2 It doesn't fit your lifestyle

New attitudes or aesthetics could call for a new TV.

Samsung

Any number of things can change in your life that can influence the importance, or lack thereof, of the right TV. You might be moving to a different space, developing a newfound love (or growing distaste) for watching content, or there are more people in the house who will be gathering around the TV.

Such a change can make you reassess what you want from a TV in terms of size, look, location, and capabilities. A larger home might warrant a bigger TV or a secondary unit for a bedroom or den. An older TV might not look right in a different space, whereas new TVs, for example, are a lot easier to mount and look a lot better against a wall, in part due to their lightweight construction and slim design.

For those who need a TV that fits in with a certain interior design scheme, Samsung offers a line of lifestyle TVs for those who might want something more artistic and refined. The Frame, for example, sits flush against a wall and includes a vast art gallery to showcase on the TV, while the Serif is designed to stand in the middle of a room. Other TV brands have taken note of what Samsung is doing, providing more options for consumers who want something aethetically pleasing.

You might also want to upgrade your TV for as simple a reason as you prefer to do more things at home. A quality, compatible TV might serve as your alternative to going to a movie theater, and it can be there to enjoy at-home workouts. A new TV may also serve as the center of a smart house, where you wield interconnected devices and appliances from your entertainment hub.

3 It's been more than five years

Technology moves pretty fast.

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Once you hit the five-year mark with a TV, it's likely time to start considering for a new one. Screen innovation and technology move at such a clip that by five years' time, you’re likely quite behind the latest advancements and your viewing experience may suffer as a result.

Consider 2019. Filmmaker Mode had just been created, micro-LED screens were still very new and wildly expensive, and Samsung was still resisting the call of the OLED. Your TV remote wouldn't have a Disney+ button because that streaming service did not launch till November 2019.

There are also compatibility issues that arise. A brand new PlayStation 5 allows you to play some visually impressive and high-speed games, but if you don't have a TV with a high refresh rate or an HDMI 2.1 connection, then you might not be getting the best out of your exciting console.

Even if some of the technology is similar or at least acceptable, your TV simply won't be functioning at the same speed as years go by. Just like a smartphone or laptop, your TV will start to slow down when performing basic functions, which means it's time to get ready to upgrade.

4 You're envious of the latest smart TV lineup

Compare and contrast with what's new

Samsung

Your TV might be working quite well for you, but you also might not know what you're missing. It's worthwhile to keep up to date with the latest innovations and offerings from the major electronics companies. Consider their lineup for the coming year and see what might be out there that your TV might be lacking.

Even a TV that's just a few years old might have fewer or slower HDMI ports, a lower refresh rate, or simply a bulkier frame. There might be a better smart interface that suits your lifestyle and viewing habits; I personally have become increasingly drawn to Google TV in Sony units, finding Tizen tedious and without an intuitive UI.

Lastly, while it may be scary or novel to some individuals, I do recommend physically going into a store to look at TVs. See what the screens actually look like and what’s possible in terms of color, brightness, motion, and contrast. The image on your TV at the moment might look good, but those are going to look better.

5 You found an offer you can't refuse

A deal is a deal

Markus Spiske/ Unsplash

Sure, you shouldn't spend money on things you don't need. But maybe it's Prime Day or Black Friday, or you stumble onto a flash sale, and you see a terrific deal on a TV you've been thinking about. Sometimes the right time to upgrade to a new TV is when you are presented with a value opportunity and a high return on investment.

Maybe that new deal means you turn around and sell your current model if it's still in good condition, or maybe it becomes relegated to another part of your home. In any case, Smart TV costs can and will drop significantly throughout the year, so if the time and price is right, it might be wise to pull the trigger.