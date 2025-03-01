Summary Android allows sideloading apps, letting you use free and open-source software not available on the Play Store.

F-Droid offers free and open-source apps in a Play Store-like format, making updates easier.

Alternative apps like Bromite, NewPipe, Fortnite, Seal, and Breezy Weather offer alternative takes on common apps and games.

Google's Play Store has millions of apps available to download, from developers big and small. It doesn't represent the breadth of Android apps that are out there, though. One of the biggest things that makes Android different from iOS is that it still allows you to sideload apps from wherever you want. There's a whole world of free and open-source apps and app stores that never become officially available for a variety of different reasons. On Android you can add them to your device fairly easily.

There's inherent risk involved, of course. A key service the Play Store offers is security, removing apps that carry malware, that are obviously scams, or that are outright illegal or dangerous. You don't get any of that from an app you download off of GitHub or an open-source app store. That shouldn't discourage you from trying to sideload apps, but it does mean you should do your due diligence to make sure an app is safe. If you are willing to accept those risks, the picks featured below represent the variety of useful apps you can download for your Pixel or other Android device that you can't get on the Play Store.

1 F- Droid

An app store for open-source apps

F-Droid F-Droid is an alternative Android app store that offers a wide selection of free and open-source software applications to download. See at F-Droid

F-Droid is essentially a free and open-source version of the Play Store. It collects free and open-source apps from a variety of different repositories and offers them all in one place. The app covers all the same basic categories you'll find in the Play Store, just without ads or unnecessary subscriptions. Everything from games to alternative web browsers.

Apps collected by F-Droid can also be accessed in another open-source store called Obtainium.

You don't have to exclusively use F- Droid to sideload apps, but it does come with an advantage: like the Play Store, F-Droid can keep your free and open-source apps up-to-date. That could potentially save you a lot of time if you don't want to go hunting for the repository for each app.

2 Bromite

Ultra-simple Chrome alternative with ad-blocking

Bromite Bromite is a privacy-focused Chromium web browser with ad-blocking built-in. See at Bromite

Chrome is undeniably feature-packed, but using it does require accepting icky parts of Google's business, like tracking and ads. If you'd prefer not to deal with any of that while still getting the speedy and capable performance of Chrome, you might want to try Bromite. The open-source uses a fork of Chromium, the engine that powers Chrome, and features none of the distractions or extraneous features of Chrome. It's basically just websites and bookmarks, with some ad-blocking built-in.

Bromite is a much simpler and lightweight app than Chrome, and you can use it with the confidence of knowing that your web browsing behavior isn't informing ad placement somewhere else. The app only works on Android devices running Android Marshmallow (6.0) and above, so as long as you have that, you should be able to download it.

3 New Pipe

A YouTube alternative without all the fluff

NewPipe NewPipe is a YouTube alternative that streamlines the app its replacing to focus on watching videos and downloading videos to watch later. See at NewPipe

Much like Chrome, YouTube has collected a lot of features most people don't use every day. In a word, it's bloated. If you don't want to deal with YouTube Shorts or Community Posts, NewPipe might be the app for you. It's a YouTube alternative that claims to block Google's tracking and doesn't include any of the video platform's newer social features. It's just a straightforward tool for playing videos.

Even if NewPipe skips those features, you'll still get the ability to download videos to watch when you're offline, and a pop-up player so that your videos keep playing even if you're looking at another app.

4 Fortnite

The alpha and omega of mobile battle royale games