Key Takeaways The Elder Scrolls: Castles offers a unique gameplay experience with impactful choices and evolving dynasties.

While reminiscent of Fallout Shelter, Castles introduces new building mechanics and resource management.

With improved character depth and gameplay mechanics, Castles stands out as a fresh mobile game worth exploring.

While the long wait for The Elder Scrolls VI presses on, Bethesda has thrown us a bone. Earlier this week, Bethesda Game Studios put out its latest mobile game, The Elder Scrolls: Castles. On the surface, the game looks to be just an Elder Scrolls-themed redux of their 2015 mobile game, Fallout Shelter. But, is there more to the game than meets the eye?

Spoilers lie ahead for The Elder Scrolls: Castles gameplay.

Choosing your leaders and their successors

An incredible first choice.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles makes an incredible first impression. The game opens with a short introduction to how your castle came to be inhabited, and has you make a ruling as the reigning king, Odar. The ruling is simply assuaging Odar's wife, Ysabel, that his Khajiit mistress means nothing to him. Immediately after this, Odar is assassinated.

Right after Odar's death, you're presented with the choice of who you would like to rule the castle next: Ysabel, the king’s widow; Rahim, a local champion; Jofarr, the king's son; or Alassi, the king's Khajiit mistress. Naturally, I chose Alassi. This choice immediately saw Alassi confronted by Jofarr, after which I had to choose between assuaging him or vaguely threatening him.

Within this first minute of gameplay, there's immediately a significantly different feel than anything Fallout Shelter has to offer. The first choice you make in that game is choosing any number between 1 and 999. The Elder Scrolls: Castles, on the other hand, sees you making a choice with some actual supposed impact on how the game is played right off the bat.

And this isn't just some one-off choice; it's one that will pop up again further into the game, because time passes in The Elder Scrolls: Castles. Your subjects and even your rulers will die of old age… and other things. This can create a succession crisis, where you will once again choose your new king or queen from a list of eligible subjects.

Much like Fallout Shelter's vault dwellers, your subjects in The Elder Scrolls: Castles can reproduce. Anytime your current ruler has a child, they will automatically become eligible to rule in the event of the current ruler's death or banishment. This brief first decision comes up again multiple times, and it immediately sets The Elder Scrolls: Castles apart from Fallout Shelter in a pretty major way.

Building and maintaining your castle

Oil, not electricity.