Summary Shudder offers horror films for $7/month, original content, TV series, and live-streaming channels.

Shudder's holiday horror movie picks include "Rare Exports," "Black Christmas," and "Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2."

Don't miss out on other Christmas frights like "Deadly Games" and "Body."

The holiday season is meant to be a time of warmth and good cheer, but sometimes the mood calls for some thrills, chills, and a whole lot of blood. Thankfully, the horror-centric streaming service , Shudder, has Christmas frights to spare.

Shudder is a streaming service owned by AMC , and it officially launched in 2016. For $7 per month, the service offers a range of films from across the history of the horror genre , plus new releases and originals. Some of those originals have included the popular Speak No Evil, Oddity, In a Violent Nature, and Late Night with the Devil.

It's a horror lover's dream service.

Shudder also streams and produces horror TV series, as well as documentaries and other specials. And on top of it all, if making a pick from their large library gets hard, they've got a few live-streaming channels, called Shudder TV, included in the subscription, which features 24/7 streams of great horror movies and thrillers.

It's a horror lover's dream service, which also means there are a good number of Christmas-themed horror titles in its library. Among its selection are episodes of the '70s annual British series A Ghost Story for Christmas, and original The Last Drive-In specials featuring iconic horror host Joe Bob Briggs.

Shudder Shudder from AMC+ has everything a horror-fan could possible desire. Price 6.99 per month Free trial No Ad plans No See at AMC Plus

Horror movies are the real draw though, so here are the five best holiday horror movies to stream on Shudder.

Related Horror movies so gruesome they made people faint, vomit and get sick Looking back on some of the gnarliest horror movies ever made, from The Exorcist to Terrifier

1 Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

This Santa has horns

Shudder

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale Release Date October 3, 2010 Runtime 82 Minutes Cast Onni Tommila , Jorma Tommila , Per Christian Ellefsen , Tommi Korpela , Rauno Juvonen Watch on Shudder

There are plenty of movies about Santa Claus, but none quite like the Finnish action-horror-comedy-fantasy Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale. Far out in northern Finland, two kids stumble upon a team of drillers who have uncovered a tomb they think belongs to Santa, except this isn't the cheery old man.

Santa Claus, instead, is an evil monster with horns who kills animals and steals children. It's up to these kids and their families to take on Santa, and discover even more secrets about the mythical beast. The movie is a funny, bloody, scary delight, and a surefire hit for any horror-loving family at Christmas.

Related Terrifier 3 review: Christmas gets bloody in this ultra-violent horror sequel Art the Clown is back to inflict more pain and terror in Terrifer 3

2 Black Christmas

The original slasher

Shudder

Black Christmas Release Date December 20, 1974 Runtime 98 Minutes Cast Olivia Hussey , Keir Dullea , Margot Kidder , John Saxon , Andrea Martin , Marian Waldman Watch on Shudder

1974's Black Christmas has earned a hotly debated reputation as the original slasher movie. It's cited by John Carpenter as a strong influence on Halloween, and, indeed, it's at the very least one of the earliest clear examples of the horror sub-genre. Directed by Bob Clark, who would go on to make another holiday classic, A Christmas Story, the film was inspired by a series of murders that took place in Montreal, along with plenty of urban legends.

Produced in Canada and shot in Toronto, the film is about a house of sorority sisters who receive threatening phone calls and are then murdered one by one. The horror is all set during Christmas, and all those reds and greens suit the color of blood well.

Related These 5 streaming apps will keep horror fanatics screaming this Halloween season Most streaming services have a few horror selections, but these 5 have vast libraries that stand head and shoulders above everything else.

3 Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2

Two hilarious horror movies in one

Shudder

Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 Release Date April 10, 1987 Runtime 88 Minutes Cast Eric Freeman , James Newman , Elizabeth Kaitan Watch on Shudder

It's not necessary to watch the original Silent Night, Deadly Night before watching its sequel. That's the first half of Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 is almost entirely made up of flashbacks running through the entire plot of the 1984 original. This 1987 sequel tells the story of Ricky Caldwell, whose brother is the infamous Bill Chapman, the killer from the first film. Ricky, who is being held in a psychiatric facility over the murders he committed, manages to escape and go on a killing spree. This is a cheap, low-budget slasher movie with some very fun and even scary horror sequences, but also a campy vibe that makes it a very fun watch on Christmas Eve after dinner and a drink or three.

Related I couldn't help but giggle at these 7 iconic horror comedies These new and old scary movies use classic tropes and clever setups to perfectly blend humor and horror.

4 Deadly Games (AKA Dial Code Santa Claus)

Christmas gets bloody

Shudder

Deadly Games Release Date October 12, 1982 Runtime 95 minutes Cast Jo Ann Harris , Sam Groom , Steve Railsback , Dick Butkus , June Lockhart , Denise Galik , Jere Rae Mansfield , Alexandra Morgan , Colleen Camp , Robin Hoff , Christine L. Tudor , Saul Sindell , William Patrick Johnson Expand

It may star a kid, but Deadly Games is no kid's movie.

A year before Home Alone, this curious little French film came out that was oddly similar. Deadly Games, also known as Dial Code Santa Claus, is about Thomas, a nine-year-old kid with an inventor's mind and a strong belief in Santa. But his Christmas is shattered when a man dressed as Santa breaks into his home and begins a violent killing spree.

While Home Alone was a comedy, Deadly Games is anything but. It's a violent, often upsetting movie, but incredibly stylish, and it's fun to watch Thomas make his stand against the home invader using his ingenuity and plenty of clever contraptions.

Related Are you going to the movies this Christmas Day? Christmas is typically a big day for movie-going but 2024's holiday seems to be kicking things up a notch with the release of Sonic 3 on Dec. 20 and then Nosferatu on Christmas Day, which are both projected to do some seriously big box office business. Couple that with the continuing success of Moana 2 and the re-release of Wicked: Part One as a sing-along, plus the release of A Complete Unknown starring everyone's favorite Beyblade enthusiast Timothy Chalamet, and it looks like cinephiles won't be wanting for much at the multiplex this holiday season. Though my Christmas week is jam-packed with gatherings and events, my family has very graciously allowed me to add a screening of Nosferatu to the lineup of Christmas Day activities, which I am very grateful for, as I love a spooky holiday vibe! Will you also be hitting the cinemas this holiday? If so, tell us what you're seeing!

5 Body

A twisty holiday terror

Shudder

Body Release Date January 25, 2015 Runtime 75 minutes Cast Alexandra Turshen , Helen Rogers , Lauren Molina , Larry Fessenden , Adam Cornelius

Body is a 2015 indie horror-thriller by directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Set on Christmas Eve, three college students sneak onto the property of a secluded, seemingly abandoned mansion. Except the mansion is not so abandoned, as they discover the groundskeeper there. Soon, a freak accident occurs, and the three friends start coming apart in a twisty game of murder and betrayal. It's a scary, fun horror movie with some Hitchcockian charm and some good holiday vibes.