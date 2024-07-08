Key Takeaways Apple Watch Series 10 may have thinner casing, larger screen, and improved battery life.

Rumored health tracking features include blood pressure monitoring, respiration tracking, and drowning detection.

Consider waiting for the Apple Watch Series 10 launch either way for potential deals on older models.

The nature of accelerated obsolescence in tech, which suggests that a product is outdated or replaced by something much better soon after you get your hands on it, is a reality. But nowadays, tech brands are offering longer support for older products so they can be updated with at least some of the latest and greatest features. Such is the case with the Apple Watch. The latest OS, watchOS 11 is officially coming in September, but it’s available in beta now. It will work all the way down to Apple Watch Series 6 models. You won't be able to leverage every feature and enjoy the full experience without the newest watch. But you won't be left out in the cold, either.

Right now, the most current Apple Watch is the Series 9 along with the more premium Apple Watch Ultra 2 for serious athletes and adventurers. But the Apple Watch Series 10 is suspected to launch in September, if history repeats itself when it comes to Apple's usual upgrade cycle. So, for those pondering upgrading or buying their first Watch, it's a weird time to buy. Should you bite the bullet and buy an Apple Watch Series 9 now, or wait for the Series 10?

Related 6 things you (probably) didn't know your Apple Watch could do There's so much an Apple Watch can do, including things you do daily, things you know you can do but don't, and features you didn't even you could.

Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 10

The rumored improvements

Pocket-lint

While we don't yet officially know what Apple will announce for the Apple Watch Series 10 beyond the updates that have already confirmed to be coming with watchOS 11, there are already rumors of what we might see with the latest version of the smartwatch.

Some sources suspect that the new Apple Watch will feature a thinner casing, connect to watch bands magnetically, and be offered in a larger 49mm screen size variant for the standard Apple Watch version in addition to the Ultra. The rumors also posit the potential for a larger 2-inch screen compared to the current 1.7-inch one. That's even bigger than the screen on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is 1.91 inches in size.

The most significant rumored update is that of an improvement in battery life through the possible use of more LTPO thin-filament transistors (TFTs) for the screen. This would provide more control over light leaving the display, thus resulting in greater efficiency and, more importantly, better battery life. Some pundits believe the Apple Watch could have an entirely new type of battery altogether, which will be music to Apple Watch owners’ ears. Considering one of the weakest aspects of the Apple Watch is the necessity to charge it daily, this is a big deal if it's true.

There are also rumors about additional health tracking features beyond the Vitals app that is part of watchOS 11. This might involve a blood pressure journal where you can keep track of instances of elevated blood pressure, and respiration measurements during sleep to detect the possibility of sleep apnea.

On the safety end, another discussed feature is that of the ability for the watch to detect drowning, alerting others nearby of irregular behavior underwater. If this feature is added, and if it's exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 10, it could be a dealbreaker to convince swimmers and parents with pools at home to wait for the new model.

Related What we know about Apple Watch Series 10 The Apple Watch Series 10 could feature a larger screen and new health tracking features when it arrives later this year.

Should you wait?

To buy or not to buy, to buy now or buy later

So, what's the verdict? There are a few things to consider. First, keep in mind that beyond the potential hardware and design updates, even if some of these software features do appear on the Apple Watch Series 10, it's entirely possible they’d be available on the Series 9 watches, too. All the watchOS 11 features that Apple announced earlier this year, for example, will work on the Apple Watch Series 9 models as well.

However, many of the updates that are rumored for the Apple Watch Series 10 pertain to the design and internals, like a new type of battery, larger screen, and new band design. If you want to take advantage of these rumored upgrades, you might be better off waiting to find out if there’s any truth to them. If you have thicker wrists, for example, or find the standard Apple Watch screen too small to read or manipulate, you’ll appreciate extra inches and a bigger size. That's worth waiting for.

Possible improvements to battery life are worth the wait as well, seeing as that's one of the biggest complaints about the Watch.

Possible improvements to battery life are worth the wait as well, seeing as that's one of the biggest complaints about the Watch. Charging daily becomes part of your routine after owning an Apple Watch for some time. But there’s no denying how frustrating it is when you "miss out on steps" because the Watch died or you forgot it at home on the charger. Even if the improvement results in just an extra day or two of battery life, that makes a massive difference.

If there's any truth to the drowning detection feature, and if it's exclusive to Apple Watch Series 10, parents especially with find tremendous value in the feature. Having kids wear a Watch while swimming, knowing a caregiver will receive a crucial alert if anything seems amiss, could provide tremendous peace-of-mind.

When it comes to the decision, the hindrance of not knowing is the difficult part. But even if all these rumored updates are true, most people will find that the Apple Watch Series 9, which launched in September 2023, will still meet most users’ needs. In fact, even the Apple Watch Series 8 is still sufficient for most.

One last thing

Timing is everything

If you do decide that the Apple Watch Series 9 is enough to meet your needs, sorry to burst your anxious bubble but it's still best to wait for the Apple Watch Series 10 to launch now that we’re so close to launch date. Why? As most companies do, Apple historically reduces pricing on its previous-generation devices when a new one launches. Thus, once the Apple Watch Series 10 is officially in market, chances are you’ll be able to find some killer deals for the Apple Watch Series 9, and even better deals for the Apple Watch Series 8.

So, even if you're aware that you’re getting a generation old device and you're A-okay with that, wait to grab it once the newest option is launched. Your only reason to bite the bullet a month or two prior to a new version launch is if you happen to come across an amazing deal, have a gift card burning a hole in your pocket, or you're considering a trade-in upgrade that is already pretty cheap. Otherwise, wait either way you go. The added advantage in doing so is that once the Apple Watch Series 10 is announced, you'll get to see exactly what's coming with it and can make a more informed decision at that time.