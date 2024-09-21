Key Takeaways Tablet hubs may be costly and/or require minor home renovation work.

Automations can remove a lot of the need for a touchscreen in the first place.

Tablets do have uses, such as guests or monitoring security cameras.

With any new tech interest, there's always the temptation to max out your configuration, and smart home shoppers are especially prone. I've seen multiple Reddit posts where folks have tricked out their whole home with smart bulbs and I have some techie friends who have smart speakers and displays in practically every room, which can be excessive and hard to manage.

Using a tablet as a dedicated hub is a way users enhance and consolidate their smart home. It's something you may have seen on YouTube, or even in movies and TV shows, and it makes sense -- who wouldn't want a permanent graphical interface? Practically speaking, however, I actually think a tablet hub only makes sense in select circumstances.

Barriers to entry

Convenient, but can cost you lots of money and time

One obvious reason to skip the idea is cost. While you can convert old tablets into hubs, they won't always perform well, and any new tablet is an added expense -- potentially a high one if you like HomeKit, since you'll need an iPad to run the Apple Home app. Multiple hubs can also cost you hundreds or thousands of dollars, money that would probably be better spent elsewhere. A smart thermostat , for example, can actually save you money in the long run.

Speaking of conversion, setting up a tablet hub often involves not just software but a little home renovation, such as installing a mount and dedicated power. The work itself shouldn't be a deterrent -- yet I'm always leery about buying custom mounts or putting holes in my wall, since those are potentially pricey or complicated things to change if I want to upgrade an accessory or move it. You may not even have the space or outlets for your plans, and of course, renters will inevitably have to remove their tablet(s) when they leave.

A lot of people are better served by smart displays -- they're less powerful, but cheaper and easy to relocate, unless perhaps you get an Echo Show 15.

Will you actually use a tablet hub?

Consider your use cases, especially automation