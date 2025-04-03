Summary For reading text-based novels and non-fiction, your existing Kindle is probably fine.

Fans of comics and graphic novels should consider the Kindle Colorsoft, but may be better off with the speed and vibrancy of an iPad or Android tablet.

The 2024 Kindle Scribe is worthwhile as a first e-ink notetaking tablet, but it's unnecessary if you have the 2022 model.

In a way, it feels a little crazy to be talking about upgrading an e-reader . A book is a book, and reading is actually one of the least demanding tasks for most tablet processors. In many cases, spending another $100 to $400 or more won't radically alter your experience. You'll probably enjoy 1984 or The Fellowship of the Ring just as much on a 2015 device as you will on one from 2025.

Technology is always evolving, though, and it's not just about processor power. Displays, storage, and connectivity are better than ever, and some devices have gone beyond reading to include notetaking and sketching, like the Boox Note Air4 C . If you've got one of Amazon's popular Kindle readers, you may be wondering whether it's worth making the leap to the newest Kindle devices, like the 2024 Paperwhite . The answer to that question depends on a variety of factors, above all your main use case.

Avid text readers

Far from the madding crowd

If you're solely interested in reading text-based novels, stories, and non-fiction, don't be in a rush to upgrade if your existing Kindle is working fine. Text requires very little storage space or processor power, and Kindle batteries have long been able to run weeks between charges. Don't succumb to marketing or peer pressure.

Realistically, text readers shouldn't consider anything more expensive than the Kindle Colorsoft.

As a treat, though, the creature comforts of newer Kindles may be worth it. The base Kindle now has a built-in front light, a sharp 300ppi (pixels per inch) display, and support for Audible books over Bluetooth, all things that were once missing on older models, even some more expensive ones like my 2012-edition Paperwhite. The front light alone might be a game-changer if you're used to having to switch on a lamp in a dim room. No one wants to wake up their partner just to keep reading.

Realistically, text readers shouldn't consider anything more expensive than the $280 Kindle Colorsoft. Its colors are a little muted, and there were quality control issues with the first batch -- but color can make a real difference if a book has photos or illustrations. Even if it doesn't, color cover art makes it easier to identify a book when you're browsing through your library. Just be sure you're buying a new Colorsoft direct from Amazon, since you don't want to end up with a yellow-tinged screen .