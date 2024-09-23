Key Takeaways Opting for a clean slate on your iPhone makes it easier to optimize your apps, files, and homescreen.

Restoring from a backup is often simpler and more reliable though, especially if you have mission-critical content.

The best approach is probably using backups, but doing occasional housecleaning.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models are finally here, and you may already be reading this article on one. Whenever you buy a new iPhone, though, one of the decisions you have to make is whether to treat it as a blank canvas or restore your old data from a local or cloud backup. It's unavoidable, since Apple asks you during the setup process.

While there's no clear-cut answer to which is better, there are benefits and drawbacks with either approach. My own preference is to restore data, but I can see why some people might swear by starting fresh.

Why give an iPhone a clean slate?

Getting the best from your new hardware

Apple

On one level, starting from scratch lets you optimize both your lockscreen and homescreen without the burden of rearranging (or deleting) years' worth of apps and widgets. It's the main reason I'd consider going the fresh route -- my current layout dates back to before iOS even had widgets or an App Library, so it's a sea of icons and folders, some of which go unused for weeks or months at a time. I'd like to fix that on my iPhone 16 Pro, but it's often hard to justify messing around for an hour when what I have is functional.

A related benefit is being forced to decide which apps you really value. You have to re-download anything that isn't stock, and the patience involved may prompt you to skip some apps, saving both storage space and room on your homescreen. You'll probably get fewer notifications, too, which can reduce distractions and stress.

Junk can accumulate via iPhone backups, not just unused apps.

Over time, a lot of junk can accumulate via iPhone backups, not just unused apps. You probably don't need that rental agreement you signed with your ex, for example, or parking passes from a vacation you took five years ago. Much of that will probably be resynced anyway if it's stored somewhere like iCloud Drive or Google Drive, but it's nice to scrub any local files you can do without.

A few people may even like the idea of bringing iOS settings back to square one. iOS 18 is so complex that it can be easy to forget you've enabled or disabled some things -- there'll be no question about where you stand if you're staring at an iPhone's default setup.

Why I prefer using backups for new iPhones

Continuity can be vital

Apple / Pocket-lint

Simply put, being a dad, husband, weightlifter, and tech journalist, I often need to hit the ground running with a new phone. Items like photos and passwords will automatically sync via iCloud regardless, but restoring a backup means having nearly everything ready to go within minutes if I've got a fast internet connection. I don't need to waste time considering which apps to install or what my homescreen will look like. Heck, even if my connection is slow, I can drive home from the Apple Store and/or keep working while downloads continue in the background.

Perhaps even more crucially, there's reliability in continuity. All my files and accounts should be where I left them, no matter whether I've thought about them lately or not. Certainly, some of them might be junk -- but as long as I've got enough storage left on my iPhone, I'd rather deal with junk on a per-case basis than worry that something might be missing when I need it.

There's reliability in continuity.

I'm also savvy enough with iPhones that I typically know which apps and iOS settings I want, new hardware or old. If anything, things only get complicated for me with the widgets and settings associated with third-party apps, such as Google Maps. Even someone who writes about tech day-in and day-out can only keep up with so many app updates before it becomes overwhelming. I'm content to exploit third-party features as I run across them.

Lastly, I hate re-pairing things, whether it's workout earbuds or CarPlay. It shouldn't matter that much -- it only takes a few moments to pair Bluetooth accessories, after all -- but it's an irritation I'd rather avoid. I do it often enough with reviewing products and smart home devices, never mind having to repeat things with the linchpin of my digital ecosystem.

It might be time to roll up my sleeves

We should all do some occasional housecleaning

As much as I prefer the instant gratification of backups, I have to admit that the clean-slate crew is onto something -- iPhones need a purge every now and then. It's just that the best approach is likely the most boring for everyone -- by which I mean using backups and periodically taking the time to rearrange your homescreen to check for unwanted apps, settings, and files. Doing this every few months is no one's idea of fun, but it does lead to smoother upgrades and daily use.

Heck, in the long run, everyone enjoys having a slick phone that does what they want, exactly the way they want it. I'm going to use that as motivation to fiddle with my new iPhone the next time I have a quiet Saturday afternoon.