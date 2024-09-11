Key Takeaways Console games widely offer performance & resolution modes for more customization.

Performance mode prioritizes frame rate over visual quality, crucial for fast-paced action games.

Resolution mode enhances visual quality at the expense of frame rate, ideal for single-player games.

Console players never had much in the way of options for their games until the PS5 and Series X generation. At most, the only reason you had to pop open the settings menu was to tweak your controls and maybe adjust the volume, but that was about the extent of it. It was part of the appeal of consoles -- as opposed to PCs where you had a greater ability to fine-tune your experience -- but also used to troubleshoot and solve your own issues. Console games all worked and played exactly the same on every machine without any fuss.

Now, consoles are beginning to look more and more like PCs. Games will still work when you play, no problem, but you have much more control over how you want your game to play than before. The most important setting most games offer is either performance or resolution mode, which prioritizes either frame rate or visual quality . For the average gamer, these terms could go right over your head and all you're really here for is to learn which one you should pick for the best experience. I'm here to help you understand exactly what each of these modes means and which one is right for you.

While some games give you the option to select which mode to play before you start, most default to one or the other and require you to go into the settings to change it.

Why you should play in performance mode

When the frame rate is paramount

Close

Performance mode -- which is often referred to by other names depending on the game -- is the option that prioritizes a game's frame rate (or FPS). Generally, performance modes will allow a game to run at 60 FPS compared to 30. A higher FPS is important for a few reasons, such as how smooth a game feels to play and how quickly it allows you to react and make inputs. It's particularly important in fast-paced, online multiplayer games such as shooters and fighting games.

Performance modes drop a game's resolution into the 1080p range.

What you sacrifice in order to achieve these higher frame rates is visual quality. Again, this will vary from game to game, but a common standard is that performance modes drop a game's resolution into the 1080p range. Many games also make the visual quality dynamic in this mode, where the game's visuals will go up and down depending on the amount of action and effects going on at any time to keep the frame rate stable.

Why you should play in resolution mode

Show off those shiny graphics

PlayStation

Meanwhile, resolution mode is the opposite choice. Here, you are pushing the game to look as sharp and high-quality as it possibly can at the expense of frame rate. There are a lot more differences in resolution modes, such as running in 2K or 4K, differences in draw distances, and even allowing for ray-tracing. Almost all games with a resolution mode, no matter what exact settings it has, will cap the frame rate at 30 FPS to hold that level of visual fidelity. Games where resolution mode is generally preferred are single-player games where you aren't relying on fast reflexes, such as adventure games or RPGs.

30 FPS is fine for most people, but anyone used to 60 or more may find the game actually looks worse in this mode due to the choppy nature of the animations. However, if you're not overly sensitive to a game's FPS, you might as well enjoy the game looking as good as it can.

Which mode should you play in?

It depends on the game and your display

PlayStation

When it comes down to it, deciding between performance mode and resolution mode will most likely be a matter of preference. However, the one instance where you can make an objective call is if your TV cannot display a game at the level the resolution mode is outputting. In that case, you'd be playing at a lower frame rate and not getting any benefit in return, so just go for performance mode in that scenario.

I would highly suggest performance mode in any online game that isn't turn-based.

Otherwise, I would highly suggest performance mode in any online game that isn't turn-based. If you want to stay competitive in these types of games, better graphics won't help you, but a higher frame rate certainly will. On the opposite end of the spectrum, if you're a solo player who doesn't really notice or care much about frame rates, by all means, crank up that resolution.

Remember, you're never stuck in either option; you can always change modes if you aren't happy.