Black Friday is around the corner, and it's likely there are going to be some pretty good iPad deals out there. But the question is, if you're looking for an affordable iPad, which one should you get?

Right now, Apple has two iPad models under $500, the entry-level 10th-generation iPad from 2022 and the new 7th-generation iPad mini , which was just released in October this year. The regular price of the iPad is $349, and the iPad mini's is $499. With the regular price difference being only $150, should you go for the iPad or get the newer iPad mini? I'll go head-to-head with the latest iPad and iPad mini to help you decide.

Apple iPad (10th gen) $299 $349 Save $50 Apple's 10th-generation iPad is over two years old, but still is good for basic tasks like the browsing the web or watching videos. Pros Solid performance Bright color options Touch ID Cons No 120Hz refresh rate Doesn't support Apple Intelligence $299 at Amazon

iPad mini (7th gen) Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support. Pros Supports Apple Intelligence Great performance Perfect design for traveling Cons No 120Hz refresh rate LCD screen $499 at Amazon



Related The iPad mini (2024) is great for reading and gaming, but not much else Unless you're looking for an all-in-one media device and don't mind a lackluster display, most people will be better off using their phone.

Price, availability, and specs

The 10th-generation iPad and 7th-generation iPad mini have a two-and-a-half-year release gap, so you can imagine there is quite a difference in hardware. You can get both the iPad and iPad mini on Apple's website, but for the best deals leading up to and on Black Friday, I'd highly recommend trying to get them from Best Buy, Walmart, or Amazon.

The iPad has an A14 Bionic chipset and a 28.6-watt-hour battery, while the iPad mini has an A17 Pro chipset and a 19.3-watt-hour battery. Apple says both models can last up to 10 hours by surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video. The iPad mini has a newer, more efficient processor, hence the smaller battery that still offers the same amount of battery life as the iPad.

Both charge via USB-C. However, for data transfer, the iPad only has USB 2.0, while the iPad mini has USB 3.0, capable of up to 10GBps. The iPad and the iPad mini both have a 12-megapixel wide rear camera. Both devices are also capable of running iPadOS 18, the iPad's latest operating system update.

Storage-wise, the iPad starts at 64GB, while the iPad mini starts at 128GB. You can get higher storage versions of both these devices, but on Black Friday the cheapest options will be the base models. If you're after more storage, the iPad mini may be the model you want to get.

Let's take a closer look at the iPad and iPad mini's specifications and see how both models compare.



Apple iPad 10 iPad mini (seventh generation) Storage 64GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB CPU A14 Bionic A17 Pro Ports USB-C (up to 480Mb/s) USB-C (10Gbps) Display type 10.9-inch, 2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina 8.3-inch 2266 x 1488 LCD Rear Camera 12-megapixel wide 12-megapixel wide Brand Apple Apple Price $349, $499 $500, $600, $800

Related Apple's cheapest iPad could get an AI upgrade as early as next year Apple's most affordable iPad could be getting a big upgrade next year to be able to support Apple Intelligence.

There is a performance gap between the two models

The iPad mini's A17 Pro chip runs laps on the A14 found in the iPad

The most significant difference between the 10th-generation iPad and the 7th-generation iPad mini, aside from design, is its processing power.

The iPad has an A14 Bionic chipset, which first debuted in 2020 with the iPhone 12 series. This version of the iPad launched in 2022, so when it came out, it already had an older chip. The biggest drawback of the iPad's processor is that it doesn't support Apple Intelligence , Apple's new suite of AI features. Currently, Apple Intelligence is only supported on devices running M-series Apple Silicon, like newer Macs and iPad Pro models, or A17 and A18 chips, like the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPad mini's processor is an A17 Pro, which first debuted in 2023 with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Since the iPad mini is running a newer chipset, it has full support for Apple Intelligence.

But it's not just Apple Intelligence that decides the difference between the iPad's A14 processor and the iPad mini's A17 Pro, it's also its performance in other tasks. The fact is, the A17 Pro chip is much stronger than the A14. The A17 Pro on the iPad mini will offer a more fluid experience, whether it's video or photo editing, games, or just browsing the web. Geekbench 6 scores indicate that the iPad mini's A17 Pro chip is 42 percent faster than the iPad's A14 Bionic chip in single-core performance, and 56 percent faster in multi-core performance.

However, just because the iPad mini beats the iPad performance-wise, doesn't necessarily mean the iPad is worth skipping out on for the iPad mini. There is still another tangible difference, that favors the iPad.

Related Why there's never been a good time to get an iPad Pro Despite its powerful hardware, the iPad Pro is hard to justify -- it's own operating system is holding it back.

The iPad has a larger, better looking display

The iPad has a larger liquid retina display, while the iPad mini has a smaller LCD display

The next keydifference between the iPad and iPad mini is the screen, regarding both size and display type. The iPad has a 10.9-inch screen, while the iPad mini has an 8.3-inch screen. Just looking at screen size alone, it's hard to point at one that is necessarily better than the other. Depending on how you plan to use your iPad, you may find a bigger or smaller screen more useful.

If you plan on primarily using your iPad for traveling, the iPad mini's smaller form factor makes it easy to throw into your backpack or carry-on luggage, while the larger iPad may be a bit more cumbersome to pack, but it's still pretty portable. The iPad mini weighs 0.65lbs (293g) and the iPad weights 1.05lbs (477g), so the iPad mini is lighter to travel with.

Both iPad models also have different display types. The iPad has a 2360 x 1640 pixel resolution liquid retina display, while the iPad mini has a 2266 x 1488 LCD display. The iPad mini's LCD display is easily the device's biggest con.

As Patrick O'Rourke's Pocket-lint review points out, the display on the iPad mini is lackluster compared to other iPads Apple has available, including the entry-level iPad (pictured above) I'm comparing it to. The iPad mini also still suffers from a bit of jelly scrolling, a screen tearing effect caused by a mismatched refresh rate due to the display's LCD technology. Considering the iPad mini has such a powerful processor capable of playing triple AAA game titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage, it's disappointing that the display isn't up to par.

On the other hand, the liquid retina display on the iPad is actually pretty good for such a cheap tablet. If you're into watching shows and movies, the screen on the iPad will not disappoint you, and the colors will look more vibrant than the iPad mini. It's also worth noting that both the iPad and the iPad mini have a 60Hz refresh rate screen. If you're using a device with a high refresh rate display, like the iPhone 16 Pro , it may be a bit of an adjustment to get used to.

Which iPad should you buy this Black Friday?

The case for the iPad mini

Pocket-lint / Apple

If you're planning to travel a lot with your iPad and want a light and portable device, the new iPad Mini 7 is definitely the option you should go with. Even though its LCD display is disappointing, its powerful A17 pro processor will ensure any tasks you're trying to do away from home are as fast as ever. Amazon already had a sale for the iPad mini, which saw it discounted $100, so this Black Friday, there will surely be more deals like that.

iPad mini (seventh generation) Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support. $484 at Amazon $499 at Apple

The case for the iPad

Now, that just leaves us with the entry-level, 10th-generation iPad. If you're looking for a tablet to browse the web, watch shows and movies, and check your email, the iPad is 100 percent the device you should get. If you don't care about gaming, Apple Intelligence, or a smaller screen, then there's no reason to really get the iPad mini. The iPad's A14 bionic chip is more than enough to handle basic computing tasks. The base model comes with 64GB of storage, which isn't very much, but if you don't plan to installing lots of apps or storing lots of photos, it will do the job for basic use. The iPad is already on sale for $299 on Amazon. Once again, since the iPad is over two years old, and a newer model is likely coming next year, I would never pay full price for it either.

Apple iPad (10th-generation, 2022) $299 $349 Save $50 Apple's 10th-generation iPad is over two years old, but still is good for basic tasks like the browsing the web or watching videos. $349 at Apple $299 at Amazon