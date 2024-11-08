Black Friday is now just 3 weeks away, and it won't be long before a number of Apple AirPods deals begin to crop up. If you're considering picking up a new pair of wireless earbuds for the holiday season, then AirPods are a pretty great choice -- but which model should you spring for?

Price, availability, and specs

The AirPods 4 is Apple's latest pair of wireless earbuds, having been released in late September of this year. The product serves as the base model of the entire AirPods lineup, and it's also the most affordable pair in the company's portfolio. The standard AirPods 4 has an MSRP of $130, and Apple sells a more expensive $180 variant that ships with active noise cancelation (ANC) and a case that supports wireless charging.

The AirPods Pro 2 , on the other hand, was released back in September 2022, and it normally runs for $250. Apple updated the product in September 2023, adding in USB-C support, an upgraded H2 chipset, and improved water and dust resistance. Beyond these slight changes, the product remains identical to its earlier 2022 counterpart.

In many ways, both the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2 are similar products. They both ship with the same glossy white plastic exterior, they both offer USB-C charging, and they both utilize the same H2 processor. With the AirPods 4 now being offered in an ANC-equipped edition, the differences between the two product lines are lesser than ever. Your choice mostly comes down to which earbud form factor you prefer, as well as whether you're willing to splurge on the higher-end audio quality and the extra accessibility features exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2.



Apple AirPods (4th Generation) Apple AirPods (4th Generation with ANC) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Battery Life Up to 5 hours (30 hours with case) Up to 5 hours (30 hours with case) Up to 6 hours (30 hours with case) Charging Case Included? Yes Yes Yes Brand Apple Apple Apple Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 5.3 IP Rating IP54 IP54 IP54 Weight 1.14oz (32.3g) 1.22oz (34.7g) 1.79oz (50.7g) Colors White White White Charging Port USB-C USB-C USB-C Noise Cancellation No Yes Yes

Which AirPods should you buy this Black Friday?

The case for the AirPods (4th Gen)

The standard AirPods 4, as well as its Active Noise Cancellation-enabled sibling, is an excellent and (relatively) affordable set of wireless earbuds. The product offers up to 5 hours of audio playback, or up to 30 hours when taking the charging case into consideration. The case itself tops up via USB-C, which is extremely convenient if you already use other USB-C devices and peripherals.

If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that offers ANC, but you aren't a fan of the in-ear design used by the AirPods Pro 2 and many competing products, then the AirPods 4 with ANC is something of a Goldilocks option. Of course, as with other first-party Apple peripherals, the AirPods work best with an iPhone. If you opt to pair them with an Android or Windows device, you'll be sacrificing seamless connectivity and device switching in the process.

The case for the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

The AirPods Pro 2 is the perfect option if you're a fan of in-ear headphones , and you don't mind spending the extra money on niceties such as increased battery life, active noise cancelation, and higher-quality audio. Much like with the standard AirPods, the Pro variant works best with an iPhone: these earbuds will work on non-Apple hardware, but you won't get the seamless experience native to the company and its ecosystem.