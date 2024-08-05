Key Takeaways VR technology is now more immersive with improved resolution and graphics, but interface tech and app support still have room to grow.

It's no secret at this point that tech companies have been struggling to make virtual reality (VR) mainstream for decades. There were VR arcades as far back as the early '90s, but those machines were ludicrously expensive, and way behind where the technology needed to be for genuine convenience and immersion. The arrival of the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR in the mid-2010s seemed to signal that consumer VR was ready to boom, but steep price tags and device requirements kept the industry at a low hum.

Naturally, in 2024, the technology behind VR is better than ever. Is it finally time to invest in a VR headset, whether as a standalone device, or as an add-on for your PC or game console?

How immersive is VR in 2024?

Perhaps the main thing that's improved with VR in recent years is fidelity. State-of-the-art headsets like the Meta Quest 3 have sharp displays, and no longer suffer from the distracting "screen door" effect that marked products like the original Vive. The Vision Pro's, resolution is so high that in passthrough (AR) mode, you should still be able to use your phone under most conditions. We're not at 100% color representation yet, but that's a difficult feat with any screen.

Likewise, while most VR environments aren't photo-realistic, processors have at least progressed to the level that graphics are detailed and fluid, even when a headset is in standalone mode. The best consumer VR still involves linking to a PC -- given the monstrous advantage in storage and processing power -- but the Quest 3's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip can deliver environments good enough to trick your mind. Someone with a fear of heights may find The Climb 2 all too realistic.

Audio is taking steps forward, as well. Built-in audio is either acceptable or good, and can be made excellent when paired with the right headphones. At the same time, support for Dolby Atmos and other spatial audio formats is becoming a must-have.

Where things have stalled a bit is in interface tech. Hand gestures are a recent and impressive development, but lack the tactile feedback of controllers, and often just don't work with some apps -- games like Half-Life: Alyx demand more complex interactions, such as weapon selection or walking beyond the space of the real-world room you're in. Some headsets (like the PSVR 2) aren't even fully wireless yet, which limits your range of motion or causes you to trip.

Are there enough VR apps out there?

Another big issue is app support. Most VR apps are games or media experiences -- the most popular thing to do with the $3,500 Vision Pro, for instance, is render a cinema-sized screen for movies and TV shows. There aren't many productive uses for VR yet, unless they involve meetings, working on 3D models, or tethering to a computer to run desktop apps on virtual monitors. When it is possible to use a headset for work, its weight can become uncomfortable. More on that later.

Of course, it's perfectly valid to buy a headset for entertainment. Hardcore gamers, however, may be disappointed by the titles available. Triple-A VR releases like Humanity, Half-Life: Alyx, and Resident Evil 8 are rare, so most of what's out there consists of small indie releases, often of dubious quality. It's a Catch-22, since game studios need an audience to justify VR development, but that audience won't grow without games worth buying a headset for.

Bear in mind that if the things you want to do are already available in VR, selection can be irrelevant. Some people are honestly happy using their headset as a portable theater, or as a way of adding multiple monitors to their workstation. Gamers these days often spend their time in just a few apps -- for a long time, my Quest 2 was essentially a Pavlov machine.

Is VR easier to use now?

Yes, overall. Most headsets have evolved beyond the need for installing "lighthouse" sensors, for example, which previously restricted VR to a single room. Specifically, they now use onboard cameras that continually track your hands and surroundings. You may need to reset boundaries when you enter a new room, but on the latest devices, that can potentially be automatic.

App and OS developers, meanwhile, have achieved a better grip on interaction. Apple's visionOS and the Meta Horizon OS are fairly easy to learn, and apps shouldn't make you (unexpectedly) motion sick. You can play a full-fledged action game like Assassin's Creed without worrying about vertigo or sacrificing fundamental gameplay.

There are still major obstacles for some people, though, above all comfort. Current headsets become hot and sweaty after a lot of physical activity, and while weight issues have diminished, they haven't gone away. Indeed Apple missed the memo completely -- it decided to use a lot of aluminum in the Vision Pro, such that many people don't like wearing it for more than an hour, if that. It's going to be a while before VR gear feels as light and breezy as a pair of sunglasses.

For wireless headsets, battery life can be a killer. The Quest 3 is lucky to make it to three hours. That limits what you can do both inside and outside the home, so we're nowhere near replacing smartphones and laptops. Heck, most headsets shouldn't be used outdoors anyway, since they lack durability and water resistance.

Should you get a VR headset in 2024?

Possibly, so long as you've got disposable income. If you've never tried VR before, or it's been a long time since your last brush with it, the modern experience will blow you away. A headset can potentially replace your TV and game console for entertainment, although you'll be charging frequently and playing from a small game library.

It's worth investing in VR now if you've found specific apps you want to use and aren't counting on future ones.

Cost remains the biggest barrier. The cheapest Quest 3 is $500, which can be hard to rationalize if you already have a $500 Xbox or a $1,500 PC. Something like the PSVR 2 or Valve Index simply won't work without a paired device, and unless you're using it for business, the Vision Pro is an elite luxury. There probably won't be a more affordable Vision until late 2025 -- and that could still be over $1,000.

It's worth investing in VR now if you've found specific apps you want to use and aren't counting on future ones to make your purchase worthwhile. For everyone else, there's no harm in waiting for that VR breakthrough tech companies have long promised.

FAQ

Q: Why is the Vision Pro $3,500?

The leading reason is likely its micro-OLED display. That technology is cutting-edge and very expensive -- most VR headsets use LCDs or conventional OLED for a reason. Some other contributing factors include a "premium" build quality, a large number of sensors, and laptop-like specs -- it features the same M2 processor used in the 2022 MacBook Air.

Q: What are the best VR games?

