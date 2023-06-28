Amazon's two-day shopping event, Prime Day, is a matter of days away and with it should come a number of excellent deals on a variety of devices, from Apple Watch deals to robot vacuum cleaners deals. Unlike Black Friday where you might be searching for deals for Christmas presents due to its timing, Prime Day is likely more about buying something for yourself or searching for deals on something you've been considering for a while.

There are usually some very good deals on Prime Day and in the days and weeks leading up to it, though it's always worth asking yourself if you are buying something for the sake of it, rather than because it's something you really need or want. Will you regret spending that $400 on an iPad two months down the line just to save yourself $50 for example?

With that in mind, if you're wondering whether Prime Day is a good time to buy an iPad, we're here to help.

Is Prime Day a good time to buy an iPad?

If an iPad has been at the top of your wishlist for a while, then Prime Day is a great time to buy one, so the short answer to this question is yes. You should be mindful of the model you are buying though, as not all iPad models are compatible with all features. For example, if you want to use Stage Manager, you'll need either the iPad Air (2022) or an iPad Pro model.

That said, discounts on Apple devices are pretty rare, so buying an iPad during the Prime Day sales should hopefully mean you will get a little bit of cash off and if you've been considering one for a while, it's unlikely you will regret making that purchase decision in a couple of months as they are excellent tablets.

What iPad models you should buy on Prime Day?

There are a number of iPad models available, so the model that is right for one person won't be right for another. The software experience is almost identical across all models, aside from a couple of features like Stage Manager being restricted to the more powerful models, but on the whole, iPadOS doesn't vary all that much between the iPad mini (2021) and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch.

What you do need to consider is what you'll be doing on your iPad as this will determine what the best model is going to be for you. In the past, discounts have been on the Wi-Fi & Cellular models and while you save quite a bit of cash on these, you may be spending more than you need in the first place, even with the discount applied, if you don't need cellular connectivity. For those that are unsure, cellular connectivity means you can use your iPad where you don't have Wi-Fi, but you will need a separate SIM for it so keep that in mind as that will be an additional monthly cost.

The iPad Pro models are fantastic and they pack in huge amounts of power, though again, while you might find some good savings, you may not need all that power and you could perhaps consider the iPad Air or iPad (10th generation) instead. Both the iPad Air and the iPad (10th generation) offer nearly identical designs and while the Air is a little lighter and a little more powerful, both are more than capable as an everyday tablet, as well as useful for productivity too.

We love the iPad Pro models but we would recommend an Apple iPad Air (2022) or the iPad (10th generation) for the majority if there are deals on it during Prime Day. You could also consider the 2021 iPad Pro models if you think you need a little extra though, especially the 12.9-inch model as it has a fantastic Mini-LED display like the 2022 iPad Pro. Any money off the latest iPads though - which are the iPad (10th generation), iPad Pro (2022), iPad Air (2022) and iPad mini (2021) - is great though as Apple itself doesn't offer discounts so even $30 off is better than paying full price.

In answer to the question of whether you should buy an iPad on Prime Day therefore, the answer is yes, but we recommend making sure you're buying what you need rather than opting for Wi-Fi & Cellular or iPad Pro when a Wi-Fi only iPad (10th generation) may be more than sufficient.