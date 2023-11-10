Following Black Friday and making our way into Cyber Monday we're well into the holiday deals dash, which means a lot of folks are thinking about shopping for gifts. Apple's venerable iPad is a common gift every year. It's a little expensive, but highly functional, and lots of people want to own one. We're also big fans of the latest Apple iPad.

So, is it a good idea to buy an iPad this Cyber Monday? We'll take a look at pricing data, sales data, and let you know if we think the iPad is likely to be on sale for Cyber Monday or if you should wait for the next Amazon Prime Day to shop for one.

Is Cyber Monday the right time to buy an iPad?

Generally speaking, yes, it's a pretty good time to buy an iPad. Black Friday tends to see more big ticket items like computers and TVs go on sale, whereas Cyber Monday tends to be items like smartwatches, headphones, and tablets. That said, the lines have been getting blurrier every year as retailers simply start sales on Black Friday and have them roll right into Cyber Monday. Thus, if an iPad is going to go on sale, it's probably going to be for both Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

A look at current Cyber Monday iPad discounts and the best iPad models

While we can't totally predict tomorrow's official prices, we're hoping the Black Friday discounts we're still seeing today will carry into tomorrow or even drop prices even lower. That said, here are the current discounts left over from Black Friday and going into Cyber Monday on some of our favorite iPad models.

Apple iPad (2022)

Apple iPad (2022) $349 $449 Save $100 The latest Apple iPad, which makes for a great gift, is already on sale, which will likely continue through the weekend and during Monday's sale event. $349 at Amazon $349 at Best Buy

Apple's standard iPad is up to its 10th generation, which was released in 2022, and right now, it's still seeing its Black Friday discount pricing at $350 on both Amazon and Best Buy. It features a slim design, and by ditching the home button at the bottom of the screen, you get a bigger 10.2-inch display, which makes it a wonderfully sized tablet for both work when paired with a keyboard or simply for streaming and viewing your favorite shows. Simply put in our review, its refined design and powerful work ability make it the best everyday iPad option for most people. Don't miss this deal to buy as the perfect gift or investment for yourself, while it likely sees its last major holiday season sale.

Close

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021)

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) $250 $330 Save $80 Still featuring Apple's 'classic' home button design, the 9th-Gen iPad from 2021 delivers powerful performance, 10 hours of battery from a single charge, and a generous $250 price for Cyber Monday. $250 at Best Buy

While the 10th-Gen iPad is the latest model, it's still possible to buy the 9th generation iPad on sale too, at a nice $80 off discount. In our 2021 review, we praised the tablet for its robust design, True Tone display, and great 1st Gen Apple Pencil (which is also on sale for Cyber Monday) support. So, if you don't mind buying a slightly older but still capable iPad model for even less this savings season, this could be the tablet for you.

Close

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen)

Apple iPad Air 5 $500 $600 Save $100 The iPad Air is a step up from the regular iPad in terms of performance and capabilities and is a great middle ground for potential iPad shoppers. RIght now, the 64GB is sitting nicely at $500. $500 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy

Unlike the regular iPad, Apple only currently sells the most recent 5th generation iPad Air. Also, unlike the regular iPad, this device goes on sale virtually all the time. In fact, it's been on sale in some capacity for most of its product life. Much like the regular iPad, the iPad Air is also on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy as of this writing, although not for as low of a price as it could be, so make sure to check back throughout today and tomorrow's event.

In terms of the data, Apple has been fairly consistent with sales prices. The 256GB variant usually goes on sale for around $650 while the 64GB tends to hang out around $500, and those prices have been consistent all through the Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings season so far, so we recommend buying while the price is still low.

Close

Apple iPad Pro (2022)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $999 $1099 Save $100 The Apple iPad Pro is Apple's most powerful tablet, and it comes in two flavors. The 11-inch model and the 12.9-inch model. We've reviewed both and find them to be among the best tablets ever made and easily the best tablets available right now. As such, they garner a much higher price tag than the other two iPad variants with models reaching over $1,000. $999 at Amazon $1039 at Best Buy

Unlike the iPad Air, which is on sale constantly, the iPad Pro doesn't go on sale very often. From December 2022 to the middle of June, they went on sale once. However, the last few months have seen a flurry of price drops, likely for the two Amazon Prime Days and the holiday season. Both variants saw minor sales during Black Friday last year, but not Cyber Monday. However, this year, we're still seeing it on sale for Cyber Monday even after the initial Black Friday price drop. This is a good sign for sales hopefully continuing throughout Monday.

Close

The best time to buy an Apple iPad is...

Honestly, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal dash is a great time to buy an iPad. The sales data showed that all major iPad variants went on sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, they also went on sale consistently throughout the year, so you can probably pick one up at a lower price during any sales event from Black Friday to Amazon Prime Day. Apple seems to like being in on all the big sales - it makes sense. Apple is a huge company, and it adds a lot of value to customers. That said, keep an eye on Pocket-lint for the upcoming Cyber Monday sales because there will be a lot of them.

