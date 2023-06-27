Amazon's Prime Day is just around the corner and if previous years are anything to go by, it's likely there will be a number of great deals across a multitude of products. The thing about deals, though, is that it's only a good deal if you are already in the market for the product the deal is on, otherwise you're just spending money you may not have spent otherwise.

With that in mind, if you're wondering whether Prime Day is a good time to buy an Apple Watch, we're here to help.

Is Prime Day a good time to buy an Apple Watch?

The short answer to this question is yes, but only if there is money off and this money off is on one of the latest models rather than an older model. Typically, there are some discounts on Apple Watch models during Prime Day, and although they might not be huge, any money off new Apple products is a bonus in our opinion.

That money off is an even bigger bonus if you have already been considering buying one of these products, whether an Apple Watch or something else, like an iPad. There are already some early deals available on Apple Watch models, though the biggest deals are on the Series 7, which is a year old.

What are the Apple Watch models you should buy on Prime Day?

We would recommend buying an Apple Watch Series 7 or newer on Prime Day, if the price is right, though ideally the Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8 or the Watch SE (2nd generation). Any money off the latest models - which are the Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8 and Watch SE (2nd Generation) - is great as Apple itself doesn't offer discounts so if you can get even $30/£30 off, that's better than paying full price.

Typically, the deals on older models - like the Series 7 from 2021 - are on the GPS & Cellular models so while you get lots of money off, consider whether you actually need cellular. This is where you don't need to bring your iPhone out with you in order to receive calls and messages on your Apple Watch, but keep in mind that you will need a monthly plan on top of the cost of the watch itself and not everyone will use this function enough to warrant the extra cash. The deals are also on the stainless steel models usually rather than the aluminium models so while they sometimes seem like a lot of money off, you could pay less opting for a full price Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) or an aluminium GPS only Apple Watch Series 8, both of which we would recommend over a stainless steel Series 7.

While the stainless steel models are lovely and premium, they cost quite a bit of money and you could buy a more premium strap to make the aluminium model look more premium instead, also saving you money.

So in answer to the question of whether you should buy an Apple Watch on Prime Day, the answer is yes, but we recommend making sure it's one of the latest models, or a Series 7 at the oldest given that the Series 9 is due out in a few months. Also make sure you aren't paying for extra features you maybe don't need, like cellular functionality or stainless steel as a material.