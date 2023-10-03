Amazon's going big this fall with a newly renamed fall sales event - Prime Big Deal Days, which runs from 10-11 October 2023 and promises Prime Day-like savings.

If you've been enviously reading all the news of this season's new Apple Watch models and wishing you could jump into Apple's world of smartwatches, you might be wondering if Prime Big Deal Days would be the perfect time to pick one up. Here's what you should know.

Should you buy an Apple Watch on Prime Big Deal Days?

We're not going to bury an answer below a wall of text here - the short version is that Amazon's Prime deals do indeed offer, most likely, a very good opportunity to buy an Apple Watch at a welcome discount.

However, things are never quite that simple, and there are some caveats to be considered since there are so many models of Apple Watch, and not all of them are created equal at this point.

This fall's launch event from Apple brought us the magnificent new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, which means that there are quite a few models that just took a step down the pecking order.

While you won't find the Apple Watch Series 8 direct from Apple anymore, you might well see some discounts on it during Prime Big Deal Days as a result of its slip down from the very top of the line.

Apple / Pocket-lint Apple Watch Series 8 $319 $399 Save $80 It's got a great design, heaps of sensors, and more features than you'll probably know what to do with. While its battery life isn't the best on the smartwatch market, fast charging makes charging it daily a little less painful. $319 at Amazon

While the Series 9 might be the latest and technically greatest option, we'd urge you to double-check the prices and discounts available on the likes of the Series 8 and Series 7 during Prime Big Deal Days.

After all, these models look identical to the Series 9 and only miss out on a few tiny features, making them nearly as good and potentially significantly cheaper if the right deals come around.

That goes for the Apple Watch Ultra, too - the Ultra 2 has a brighter screen and a few other tweaks, but it's not a massive step up from the first watch, so if that older model gets any sort of discount, it'll be well worth snapping up at a lower price.

Apple/ Pocket-lint Apple Watch Ultra $699 $799 Save $100 The Apple Watch Ultra is the Apple Watch Series 8 on steroids, plus so much more. It's bulked up to offer a more rough and ready device with not only a tougher casing but a bigger one, too, alongside a bigger display, more tactile buttons and extra buttons too. $699 at Amazon

Of course, this all comes down to margins - if the older model of Apple Watch that you've got your eye on only gets discounted by around $20 or $30, then you might want to stick with the newer model at full price since you'll get longer support for it.

That means you'll have to put in a bit of thought as you work things out, so be sure to keep checking our deal roundups throughout Prime Big Deal Days to ensure you don't miss out on a brief but incredible discount.