The Amazon Prime Day sales are just around the corner and with them come a range of deals across a number of different products, whether you're looking for a new iPad or savings on NVMe and 2.5-inch SATA drives. There's pretty much something for everyone.

Deals are best when they are on something you have already had on your wishlist though. If you buy something on a whim because there's a good discount, you're not saving anything, you're instead spending money you wouldn't otherwise have spent and it's then a purchasing decision you may come to regret in the future.

Will an Apple Pencil be one of those regrets if you buy one during Prime Day? Or will it be the purchase you use to write the tale of how pleased you were you bought one? Let us help.

Is Prime Day a good time to buy an Apple Pencil?

The short answer to this question is yes, but there are a couple of things to consider. First thing to make a note of (see what we did there) is to check whether you are buying the 1st or 2nd generation Apple Pencil and what Apple iPad you have that you will be using your Apple Pencil with.

Not all iPad models are compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil for example, so you will need to make sure that if you are buying the newer one that you will actually be able to use it. The same applies for the 1st generation Apple Pencil, which isn't compatible with the newer iPad Air models or iPad Pro models for example. It is however, compatible with the iPad (10th generation), though there is something else to consider here. The first generation Apple Pencil charges via Lightning so if you have the iPad (10th generation), then you'll want to make sure you have the Lightning to USB-C adapter to charge the Apple Pencil as the iPad (10th generation) switched to USB-C over Lightning when it launched in 2022.

The last thing to consider is that there isn't always a huge amount of extra money off Apple Pencil models during Prime Day or Black Friday sales. We've regularly seen discounts of around $10 on the first generation model outside of these shopping periods so make sure you are actually getting a deal and you don't pay more than $89 on the first generation. Some money off is better than none of course, especially if it has been something you've been considering buying for a while, but if the deals aren't good, it's better to wait and make sure the Pencil itself is something you will actually make use of.

What Apple Pencil should you buy on Prime Day?

This very much depends on the iPad model you have and you are planning to use your Apple Pencil with. As we mentioned, there are two generations of the Apple Pencil. The 1st generation plugs into the bottom of a compatible iPad and charges via Lightning, while the 2nd generation attaches magnetically to the side of a compatible iPad, like the iPad Air models or the iPad Pro models. The latest model of the iPad Pro - both the 12.9-inch model and the 11-inch model - come with an extra feature too, called Apple Pencil Hover so if you have one of these iPad Pro models, there's an extra reason to buy the second generation Pencil.