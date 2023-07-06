The Prime Day sales are now just days away and there are already a number of great deals out there, from money off AirPods - including the latest models - to some great savings on SSDs. The two-day sales event is a great one as it's typically about buying things for yourself rather than having to think about buying Christmas presents as you do with the Black Friday sales.

As with all deals though, it's only really a deal if you have had the product you are buying on your wishlist already. If not, you might just end up spending money for the sake of it and that most definitely isn't saving money. With that in mind, if Apple's AirPods have been on your mind and you're wondering whether Prime Day is a good time to buy a pair, let us help.

Is Prime Day a good time to buy AirPods?

We'd actually suggest that pretty much anytime is a good time to buy AirPods, even at full price, so if there is money off AirPods in the Prime Day sales then it's definitely worth snapping a pair up.

You should be aware of which AirPods you are buying though, as there are varying features across the portfolio so have a think about what you want from your wireless headphones. If you just want the convenience features AirPods offer iOS devices with just basic 'Hey Siri', then you might be able to snap up a pair of AirPods (2nd generation) for under $100. We probably wouldn't pay more than that if you are looking for a deal though.

If you want some extra features like Spatial Audio or sweat resistance, the AirPods (3rd generation) are a very solid option. Make sure you check out how much the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are before you checkout though as they come with some great extra features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and volume control on the stem and if there is a good deal on them during Prime Day, you might find they don't cost much more than the AirPods (3rd generation) do at full price.

What AirPods should you buy on Prime Day?

Our top recommendation would be to buy the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) during Prime Day if your budget allows. They are an excellent pair of wireless headphones with great noise cancellation, great sound performance and some great features overall. Being able to control volume on the stem comes in much handier than you might realise and the active noise cancellation is a dream when you're in busy places. They are also due to get a number of other features when iOS 17 launches, including Adaptive Audio Mode and Conversation Awareness mode. We probably wouldn't recommend the AirPods Pro (1st generation) now and would instead suggest buying the AirPods (3rd generation) if the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are too expensive still.

The AirPods (3rd generation) have Spatial Audio as we mentioned, as well as sweat resistance. They don't have the ANC or silicone tips for the more secure fit, but sound performance is still great and the shorter stem looks less like a toothbrush head in your ear.

If you're after a bargain and you aren't too fussed about any super fancy features, the AirPods (2nd Generation) are a great option still. If you can stretch to the AirPods (3rd Generation) though, you won't regret it.

There's also the AirPods Max of course, which sit in the over-ear headphone field. They are exceptional in use, but they are pricey at full price so if you find a deal on these and they have been on your list, don't let them pass you by.