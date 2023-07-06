Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) $200 $250 Save $50 They only launched in the middle of September but there is already $50 off the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C so now is a great time to snap them up! $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy $249 at Apple (US)

The fall Prime Day sales are very almost here - officially called Amazon's Big Deal Days - and there are already a number of great deals out there, from money off AirPods - including the latest models - to some great savings on iPads. You might not have heard of Big Deal Days before and that wouldn't be a huge surprise as it is a new shopping event for 2023, plugging the gap between the Prime Day sales in July and the Black Friday sales in November.

The Amazon Big Deal Days are also being referred to as fall Prime Day or October Prime Day as it's not only a two-day sales event like the traditional Prime Day, but it is only available to Prime members too. It's a great time for a shopping event if you are thinking about buying things for yourself, as well as friends and family if you are getting organised for Christmas. As with all deals however, they are only really a deal if you have had the product in question on your wishlist already. If not, you might just end up spending money for the sake of it and that most definitely isn't saving money. With that in mind, if Apple's AirPods have been on your mind and you're wondering whether the upcoming Prime Day is a good time to buy a pair, let us help.

Is October Prime Day a good time to buy AirPods?

The short answer is yes. We'd argue that pretty much anytime is a good time to buy AirPods, even at full price, so as there is already money off AirPods in the October Prime Day sales then it's definitely worth snapping a pair up.

You should be aware of which AirPods you are buying though, as there are varying features across the portfolio so have a think about what you want from your wireless headphones. If you just want the convenience features AirPods offer iOS devices with just basic 'Hey Siri', then you can snap up a pair of AirPods (2nd generation) for under $100, which is a great deal.

If you want some extra features like Spatial Audio or sweat resistance, the AirPods (3rd generation) are a very solid option and they have a deal too for Prime Day. Make sure you check out the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C before you checkout though, as they come with some great extra features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and volume control on the stem and despite only being announced in the middle of September, they also have a good deal on them during Prime Day so they don't cost much more than the AirPods (3rd generation) do at full price. There's also the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Lightning to consider though we wouldn't recommend buying these unless you find them for a lot cheaper than the USB-C model as the USB-C model offer a couple of additional features worth having.

What AirPods should you buy on Prime Day?

Our top recommendation would be to buy the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with USB-C during October Prime Day if your budget allows. They are an excellent pair of wireless headphones with great noise cancellation, great sound performance and some great features overall. Being able to control volume on the stem comes in much handier than you might realise and the active noise cancellation is a dream when you're in busy places. They also have a number of features over other models thanks to iOS 17, including Adaptive Audio Mode and Conversation Awareness mode. We probably wouldn't recommend the AirPods Pro (1st generation) now and would instead suggest buying the AirPods (3rd generation) if the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are too expensive still. As mentioned, we also wouldn't recommend buying the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Lightning unless you can find them for a really good price as the USB-C model is more future proof and offers some extra features.

The AirPods (3rd generation) have Spatial Audio as we mentioned, as well as sweat resistance. They don't have the ANC or silicone tips for the more secure fit, but sound performance is still great and the shorter stem looks less like a toothbrush head in your ear.

If you're after a bargain and you aren't too fussed about any super fancy features, the AirPods (2nd Generation) are a great option still. If you can stretch to the AirPods (3rd Generation) though, you won't regret it.

There's also the AirPods Max of course, which sit in the over-ear headphone field. They are exceptional in use, but they are pricey at full price so with the deal on these during Prime Day, if they have been on your list, don't let them pass you by.