Sony offers refurbished PS5 consoles at a $100 discount along with a one-year warranty.

Buying a refurbished PS5 directly from Sony eliminates some of the risk that comes with buying a repaired product.

Long gone are the days of scouring the web for PlayStation 5 stock updates and hoping you can snag one before they run out of stock. For some, I'm sure, those memories are still stressful as high demand and short supply of Sony's latest gaming console made acquisition a lengthy and tedious process for many.

Today, there are PS5 deals aplenty, with a few different models available, consoles bundled with games , and even a newer version in the works (whether you think it's worth it is another matter entirely). Perhaps one of the best ways to find a discounted console is by purchasing a refurbished product.

With the holiday season approaching and plenty of immersive and inventive titles available to play, here's what to know about snagging a deal on a refurbished PlayStation 5 console.

What's a refurbished product?

Gaming consoles are among electronics often repaired and renewed

A refurbished item is a product that was previously used and operated and has since been restored to a working, somewhat new condition. The most commonly refurbished products are electronics items, including laptops, smartphones, televisions, and gaming consoles. These are items that were used, and possibly damaged, but are now ready to find a new home, having been inspected, repaired, and repackaged as needed.

The benefit of buying a refurbished product has to do with the price tag. You'll likely receive a hefty discount on a refurbished item compared to buying the same item were it brand new. That price tag is pretty tempting. However, caution needs to be exercised when buying a refurbished product as you need to trust who's doing the refurbishing. It's important that a reputable company or brand is putting their name on the product, and that there are sensible options available for returning the product. Buying from a marketplace, where the seller might be unknown, or those doing the inspections might not be responsible, can lead to paying for a faulty product.

How do refurbished PlayStation 5 consoles work?

Sony has options to ease condition concerns

There is a lot of mental negotiation that goes on when considering a refurbished item, wondering about its longevity and quality, and if the purchase is worth the price tag. Gaming fans, however, can take some comfort in the fact that Sony sells refurbished PS5 consoles directly, providing a discounted price and one-year warranty for consumers looking to enjoy the latest gaming platform.

Right now, you can buy a Certified Refurbished PlayStation 5 Console for $400, which comes in at $100 less than a brand-new console. Sony also offers a refurbished digital-only option as well, priced at $350, which is also $100 less than the new version. While these products may come with slight cosmetic issues, like scratching or color fading, they are set up to work like new. Either purchase also comes with one refurbished DualSense Controller, a USB charging cable, and a copy of Astro's Playroom installed on the console.

Sony also sells refurbished controllers individually for $60, about $15 less than new ones.

Should you buy a refurbished PlayStation 5?

With a Sony guarantee and a good price, the deal is hard to pass up

A lot of concerns about a refurbished product fall away when you're buying directly from the company that makes the item. It would be a bigger risk to buy from a third party or a marketplace seller on an online retailer, but since Sony offers them straight to consumers, there should be fewer worries about defects in the console.

With the $100 discount, there's value in buying the refurbished console from Sony, in part because these consoles are expected to last for many years. It's unlikely you'll end up with one with a limited shelf life, and with a one-year warranty, you have plenty of time to use the console and inspect for any flaws.

If you have the opportunity to save some money on a console, and perhaps put that money towards a brand-new game, it seems wise to opt in to the deal and start playing. Sony's refurbished consoles offers a discounted path to top-tier gaming this fall season.