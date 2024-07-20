Key Takeaways Google's Pixel Watch 3 is expected to have two size options, enhanced performance, improved battery life, brighter display, and an AI integration.

Even though the smartwatch market is crowded, with players like Apple, Garmin, and Samsung making the best smartwatches left and right, Google made quite an impact with its Pixel Watch.

Even better, with the introduction of the Pixel Watch 2, the company improved its wearable on almost every front, making it one of the best Wear OS smartwatches available right now. Add to that its excellent Fitbit integration, and you have a fitness tracker that's excellent both for casual users and athletes.

That being said, there's always room for improvement, and it's looking like Google is gearing up for another round of convincing upgrades with the Pixel Watch 3. Seeing as the device is supposed to arrive this year, you might be a little stumped between buying the current generation now, and waiting for the new model to come out in just a few months.

So, is it worth putting off the purchase, or is it better to get the Pixel Watch 2 right now? Here's everything you need to know to help you make that choice.

When will the Pixel Watch 3 be released?

Sooner than you think

Of course, the first question that comes to mind when thinking about waiting for an upcoming device when it might arrive. Your decision will surely differ based on if it's coming out next week or after two years.

Fortunately, Google hasn't done the best keeping its plans secret. First, rumors started to surface suggesting the company would release new hardware earlier than expected, and then the company itself confirmed it would have information to share on Aug. 13, 2024.

This might come as a bit of a surprise, as Google usually waits until October to announce its newest flagship phones and accessories, but a shorter wait is welcome all the same.

Right now, Google has only confirmed new Pixel phones are coming on Aug. 13, but we have a strong hunch the Pixel Watch 3 will accompany them then as well.

Pixel Watch 2 vs Pixel Watch 3: What we're expecting to change

Quite a bit

Even though the Pixel Watch 2 is already an amazing device and is arguably among the best WearOS devices around, the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly improve on its predecessor in a number of ways. What's more, these improvements are said to be both inside and out. Here's what will be changing compared to the current version, according to the latest rumors.

The first big difference between these two generations will be size. The Pixel Watch 2 was generally a well-liked device, but some users, especially those with bigger hands, wished that Google would offer a larger version of the watch. The 39 mm diameter of the current model is diminutive, making for a nice, minimalist smartwatch, but it also comes with some disadvantages, including a smaller battery and screen. Google is reportedly gearing up to release not one, but two different versions of the watch. The smaller one will feature a 41 mm diameter watch face, but will remain as small as the Pixel Watch 2. This is thanks to the smaller bezels which will lose 1 mm of their thickness.

Thanks to the inclusion of a Snapdragon W5 SoC, the device will get a much-needed boost in power and efficiency.

The bigger model, on the other hand, will sport a 45 mm watch face. Along with a similarly thin bezel, it'll make for a larger watch with more room on its screen, but still a manageable size.

Along with the size, another major complaint about the Pixel Watch 2 was its performance. It might not have been laggy or slow, but it certainly wasn't among the fastest wearables around. The new generation of Google's smartwatch is said to solve this problem as well. Thanks to the inclusion of a Snapdragon W5 SoC, the device will get a much-needed boost in power and efficiency. What's more, the aforementioned chipset is said to be accompanied by a custom Google-designed co-processor, which is presumably going to take care of the smartwatch's AI integration, as well as help with more accurate data collection.

Along with the increase in the Pixel Watch 3's size and a new SoC come additional benefits. Interestingly, both of these changes have a significant impact on the battery life of the watch. Thanks to the more power-efficient processor and a bigger physical size that allows Google to fit a larger battery into the Pixel Watch 3, it's possible to significantly increase the time you can be away from the charger. I already mentioned that Google is preparing to release the Pixel Watch 3 in two different screen sizes, but this is not the only display-related improvement that we're expecting from the next generation.

Even though the screen on the Pixel Watch 2 is already quite impressive, Google reportedly plans to make the display even better. The Pixel Watch 3's screen could offer 2,000 nits of peak brightness, which would be a signifcant improvement to the 1,000 nits of the current gen. This will significantly improve readability of the display, especially in bright sunlight. Aside from all these hardware changes, there's no doubt Google is not forgetting the software front as well. With the latest craze in tech being AI, we're expecting Google to try to integrate its Gemini AI into the core of the Pixel Watch 3.

Finally, there's one more feature that's quite interesting and might have far-reaching consequences when it comes to what the upcoming Pixel Watch 3 will be able to do. The smartwatch is said to include ultra wideband connectivity. This is quite a significant change, as it means the watch will be able to connect to Google's Find My network, making it easy to track it down, and expanding the network itself. However, that's not the only upside of UWB support. This form of short-range communication also allows your watch to work as a remote for various compatible devices. That means you can use it to unlock your door or a car, use it as a passcard, and other similar solutions.

Should you wait for the Pixel Watch 3 or buy the Pixel Watch 2?

It's probably best to wait

So, should you pick up the Pixel Watch 2 now, or wait for the release of the next generation?

Ultimately, we have to say that the Pixel Watch 3 is shaping up to be a really impressive device. With two different sizes, better performance, improved screen and extended battery life, it seems that Google listened to the feedback from the previous two generations and improved on almost every front.

Therefore, even though the Pixel Watch 2 is already a very capable smartwatch, the fact that the new version is supposed to come out in less than a month and come with all these improvements means that waiting for the new Pixel Watch 3 is the best choice right now.