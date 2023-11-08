November is upon us, which means Black Friday will be here before we know it. If you're the type of shopper who likes to plan what they'll buy on Black Friday and a Garmin smartwatch is on your radar, here's everything you need to know about previous deals on Garmin smartwatches during the biggest shopping holiday of the year. There are lots of Garmin smartwatch models on the market. Whether you're looking for a timepiece designed for running, hiking, golfing, or more basic fitness and wellness tracking options, there's probably a model for you. We will look at some historical price data of popular models to see if they've typically seen the best prices on Black Friday or if you're better off waiting.

The fact is, there are a lot of products on sale on Black Friday, and Cyber Monday is set to follow just a few days later. Should you pull out the credit card on Black Friday to get the smartwatch of your dreams, or should you hold off for Cyber Monday or even the next Prime Day? Let's investigate.

Is Black Friday the right time to buy a Garmin smartwatch?

Regardless of which model you're in the market for, it is worth noting that smaller devices like smartwatches do tend to see more significant discounts on Cyber Monday, while larger products like TVs are more popular on Black Friday. In more recent years, however, those lines have begun to blur, with deals flowing in all November before and after the designated day itself. Generally, the time to buy is when you see a product you want at an all-time low price. Waiting until Cyber Monday for a better deal could cost you if the product sells out or the sale ends.

A historical look at Garmin watches on Black Friday

While we sadly can't take a look into future deals, we can look at historical Black Friday pricing data to determine whether Garmin's have been on major sale during previous years- specifically focusing on last year's data (2022) for the most relevant information and devices available.

That said, here are some of the best Garmin smartwatch models and our breakdown of whether Black Friday is the best time to invest:

Garmin Venu 3

While this might be one of Garmin's best smartwatches, it wasn't out during Black Friday last year, with the company having just released it a few months ago. However, we can still guess whether it'll be offered at a discount on Black Friday based on the price history of its predecessor, the Venu 2. Interestingly, the Venu 2 hasn't seen substantial price drops on Amazon during Black Friday, with the watch hitting its all-time low price during July's Prime Day. In November 2022, the watch was reasonably close to its full price.

Garmin Venu 3 The Venu 3 is Garmin's latest and greatest. We don't expect any huge discounts on Black Friday, but if you see one, it's worth buying. $450 at Amazon $450 at Garmin

With all that said, though, if you happen upon a deal for the Venu 3 on Black Friday, you should grab it. It's only seen one small discount in its relatively short time on the market, and that was $5 off. If the Garmin Venu 3 is listed for anything less than that, and you can't wait until it's been out longer, you should jump on the deal because we don't expect it to go much lower anytime soon.

Garmin Forerunner 965

This is another Garmin watch that wasn't out during Black Friday last year, but the Forerunner 965 is our current favorite pick for Garmin smartwatches overall, so it's definitely worth snagging if you can stomach the high starting price. Despite its relative newness, it has already seen a $50 discount on Amazon during Prime Big Deal Days, so it's likely to see some discounts during the shopping holiday.

Garmin Forerunner 965 For runners and athletes, this is the Garmin smartwatch to buy. If you see it discounted on Black Friday, you should definitely jump on it because it's unlikely to get cheaper. $600 at Amazon $600 at Garmin

Again, this watch is still relatively new; if you see it listed somewhere for $50 off or more, it's worth buying. The overall quality of the watch and the fact that it only saw one substantial discount during its life means the time to buy is when you see it on sale.

Garmin Fenix 7

The Fenix 7 is one of the most well-rounded Garmin smartwatches. It comes with a solid set of features for both athletes and casual watch users who want to check the weather and see their notifications. It's been on the market for a little over a year, and it did hit its all-time low (as of that time) price on Black Friday last year. Since then, it dropped even lower during Prime Day (all the way down to $499.99, which is $200 off).

Garmin Fenix 7 An incredibly comprehensive tracking experience that will suit those who love the outdoors and want a watch to match. $650 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy $650 at Garmin

If you see this watch in the $500 range during Black Friday, confidently add it to your cart and take it home. If it ends up being more than $500, you could stand to be patient and wait because it hit that price in the past and is likely to get down there again at some point.

Garmin Epix Gen 2

The Epix Gen 2 is a fantastic smartwatch for hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Like most premium Garmin models, it's not cheap, but it's been out long enough that you can find deals. In fact, in recent months, it's dropped to as low as $499.99. During Black Friday 2022, it sold for around $775, which was its all-time low price at that time.

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $600 $800 Save $200 A superb pick for those who crave outdoorsy style and a premium smartwatch feel. $600 at Amazon $800 at Garmin

This is definitely one to keep an eye on because of its wild price fluctuations recently. If you see it for less than $500, it's time to buy. If you see it listed in the $600 range, you might want to hold off because it's readily been available at that price on and off for some time.

The best time to buy a Garmin watch is...

Whether talking about Garmin smartwatches or any other product on Black Friday, the best time to buy is when Pocket-lint does the historical research and lets you know it's a great deal. We aim to guide you toward the best deals on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and any other time significant discounts will be had. Keep your eyes locked to Pocket-lint during Black Friday, and we'll let you know when any Garmin deals pop up and whether they're worth jumping on.

