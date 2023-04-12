We've heard plenty about the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max even though they likely won't be announced until September 2023. And one of the things that we've heard the most about is the suggestion that Apple is ditching physical, clicky buttons and replacing them with solid-state ones instead. It was perhaps the biggest change of all, but now a new report has cast doubt on whether it'll actually happen.

That new report comes via the usually reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and according to him, Apple just can't quite get those buttons into a state that they can ship them in.

Physical buttons for days

Writing in a Medium post, analyst Kuo says that Apple has taken the decision to cancel the iPhone 15 Pro's solid-state buttons "due to unresolved technical issues before mass production." The feature will be abandoned, he says, with Apple choosing to "revert to the traditional physical button design."

That of course is bad news for those who had been looking forward to what would be a big change to the way the iPhone is put together. Further, it had been claimed that the iPhone 15 Pro would eschew the traditional mute switch in favour of something new and more akin to the Apple Watch Ultra's Action button. Bringing the Action Button to the iPhone would have allowed Apple to offer a customisable button for the first time, something that has proven a boon on the Apple Watch.

But that, too, doesn't appear to be happening. Instead, it now appears that the biggest changes from the 2022 iPhones will be the move to USB-C and the promise of a periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. With the standard iPhone 15 models also getting USB-C charging, the iPhone 15 Pro upgrade could be less appealing following this news.

Whatever happens, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max during an event in September 2023, with the phones likely to go on sale a little more than a week later.