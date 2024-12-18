Summary Apple TV+ allows you to share a subscription with six others, and everyone can stream at the same time.

Family Sharing allows multiple users to access the same Apple services.

Apple TV+ is still holding out on adding ads, but that will surely come.

It seems like every streaming service is making everything more difficult. From a crackdown on password sharing to a proliferation of ad-supported subscriptions to rising prices, every company is making it harder to enjoy mindless entertainment. A subscription to any streaming service now must be reconsidered, and each tiered offered must also be inspected in order to determine where lies the best value.

At least there's one company that's still happy to let consumers enjoy its service without worrying about squeezing every possible penny from them, at least for the moment. Surely, things will change for the worse, but fortunately for consumers, Apple TV+ can be shared among many users. The cheap and often-free service offers the best sharing plan among the major streamers. Here's what you need to know.

Your changes have been saved Apple TV+ Price $9.99 per month Free trial 7 day free trial and 3 months free if you buy an Apple device Simultaneous streams 6 # of profiles 6 Originals Yes Live TV: Limited (There are live sports and some add-on channels offer live TV) Library Apple TV+ Ads No Ad plans No Expand Subscribe to Apple TV+

How many people can you share Apple TV+ with?

Apple offers more than any other service

Among the most generous offers from a streaming service is Apple's allowance of six people to use a single subscription. Once you enroll in Apple TV +, you can immediately connect with five others to join in to watch hits like Silo, Severance and Slow Horses. It's not only that a total of six people can use the service, but Apple TV+ allows for six simultaneous streams as well, so everyone can be watching at the same time on different devices.

The ability to share with multiple people comes in stark contrast to a growing trend among streaming services, in which sharing is being limited or banned altogether. Most notably, Netflix started cracking down on password sharing, allowing subscribers to add individuals to their account for a per month fee. Disney+ is also acting similarly, forbidding the sharing of an account with people outside one's household.

How does Family Sharing work?

Check your Apple devices and services

Braden Newell/Pocket-lint

Apple's sharing network involves not specifically its streaming platform, but its larger ecosystem of apps and services. This includes iCloud+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. Basically, everything with a plus!

You cannot set up Family Sharing in the Apple TV+ app. Instead, you must use your Apple device, either an iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You can find the Family Sharing feature under the Settings tabs. Invitations can be sent via text or email, and recipients will then be prompted to accept or decline. It's important to note that one person will be the organizer of the group, and they will be in charge of sending out invitations. The organizer also must have a payment option set up.

Apple TV+ is avoiding price hikes and ads for now

How long the streamer will resist trends is uncertain

Fortunately for fans of Apple's exceedingly expensive and attractive shows that are just good enough to enjoy, the tech company has resisted following along with unpopular actions by other streamers. Apple TV+ raised its price in October 2023, but hasn't done it since, which seems like a minor miracle. While Apple is reportedly considering introducing ads to its subscription, like many others have done, it is holding off. For now.

The point is, despite many of Apple TV+'s shows being exceeding mediocre, there is some quality programming worth checking out, and that time should be right now. The direction streaming services are headed is not appealing, as they become pricey investments inundated with commercials. It's likely hard for many to justify the increase in expenses, and some services are going to have to be cut off. At least Apple TV+ isn't being too fussy.