Get ready to return to Lumon Industries, as Apple has confirmed that critically acclaimed drama Severance will be returning to screens for its 10-episode second season on January 17, 2025 with new episodes released every Friday through March 21. As part of the announcement, Apple released a quick teaser trailer that includes the main cast returning to the show's iconic elevator. No details about the plot of the new season have been revealed just yet, with a press release stating simply that "Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

In addition to returning stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette, season two will see a number of new faces added to the cast, including Bob Balaban, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Alia Shawkat, and Merritt Wever.

What is Severance about?

Severance season 1 brought viewers into the utilitarian future where the company Lumon Industries has pioneered a procedure known as "severance" that physically alters employees' brains to completely divide their memories between their work life and personal life. At work, they're "innies," with no recollection of their families, personal life or hobbies. Once they leave, they're "outies," oblivious to everything that happens inside Lumon's walls.

The series follows Mark Scout, a team leader who starts investigating strange happenings at the company after one of his coworkers disappears. As he delves further into the dark secrets of Lumon and grapples with the real world implications of his fractured identity, he begins to question what exactly he and his team actually do at Lumon Industries.

Has Severance been renewed for season 3 yet?

Severance was renewed for season 2 shortly after the show debuted in 2022, and it is not unreasonable to think that Apple will move quickly to renew it for a third season once the second season debuts next year. The series is arguably the biggest on the platform outside of Ted Lasso (which ended its run in 2023), and Apple will probably want season 3 to be in production as soon as possible to continue the series' momentum, so fans won't have to wait another three years in between seasons.