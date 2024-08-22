Key Takeaways Regenerative Edit allows easy photo editing without retaking shots.

One UI's Translation feature replaces Google Translate for real-time conversations and webpage translations.

The Updated Scanner in One UI 6 offers convenience and faster performance, allowing for quick document scanning.

Samsung's One UI 6 interface launched with the Galaxy S23 Series in 2023 and featured minor updates to the camera and gallery and a redesigned quick panel. Version 6.1 coincided with the Galaxy S24 in early 2024 and changed the game with incredible AI tools and other handy features that make the Galaxy range even more practical and user-friendly than ever.

In this article, I'll discuss my favorite One UI 6 features, like Circle to Search and regenerative AI image editing. These features changed how I use my phone to make things easier and more efficient. Other features listed here run in the background to improve your phone's security and performance.

1 Regenerative Edit

Easy editing without needing to retake photos

Samsung Regenerative Edit is a photo editor that uses AI to add, remove, or resize objects in a picture. It's perfect for removing people, shadows, and other unwanted entities from pictures and automatically generates a new background in the edited image.

I take product images for work daily, and Regenerative Edit saves time because I don't need to retake shots that aren't perfect. Instead, I easily change the product's position and remove stray limbs and other unwanted items that might have gotten into the shot accidentally. I can also change the product's size or straighten its orientation if the angle's off.

2 Interpreter

No need for Google Translate

The new One UI Translate feature under Browsing Assist has replaced Google Translate as my app of choice when converting foreign languages into English. Samsung's new translation feature can translate conversations in real-time, and both parties will hear what the other is saying in the language of their choice and see the translations on their display. It can also translate web pages, documents, and images, so you'll always understand them no matter what language they're in.

To be honest, I hardly use the voice translate feature and mainly convert webpages and instruction manuals into English. The feature allows me to research obscure tech products and other niche items from overseas sites and helps me understand complicated technical terms and instructions when I'm trying to assemble them. I also find One UI 6 interpreter features useful for understanding road signs, menus, and train schedules while traveling abroad.

3 Scanner

The updated scanner in One UI 6 might seem insignificant after talking about groundbreaking features like Regenerative Edit and Translate, but its convenience and faster performance make a difference to my life because I use it daily. Until One UI 6.1, the Scan documents and text setting was located under the Scene optimizer and consisted of a simple toggle to turn it on or off.

It now has a separate menu and the option to auto-scan documents without pressing the shutter button. For me, this means I can place my camera over documents and images, and they get scanned instantly without me trying to find the perfect angle or press any buttons. The entire process is also much faster now that the Scene Optimizer doesn't need to identify the scene before scanning.

Remove unwanted objects is another new scanner feature in feature One UI 6.1. However, it doesn't get rid of errant fingers like it's supposed to and leaves them in the image.

4 Auto Blocker

You can never be too safe

My whole life is on my phone, and I don't take chances when it comes to virus and malware protection. The new Auto Blocker feature doesn't affect my Galaxy user experience, but it gives me peace of mind that my data is safe when trying new apps and testing other phone features for work.

This feature is under Security and Privacy settings and it blocks apps from unauthorized sources and scans installed apps for malware daily. It can also block commands and software updates from USB cables and suspicious images from messaging apps like WhatsApp, and Samsung and Google Messages.

5 Summarize

Optimize your time

One UI 6.1's Summarize feature can condense webpages, notes, and voice recordings so you have all the relevant details without navigating through pages of information to find what you're looking for. It's part of the Galaxy Browser Assist feature in the Samsung Internet app and uses AI to generate standard or detailed summaries, depending on your preference. You can then share the results to emails, notes, or other apps for review.

Summarize has become a valuable tool that saves me time and effort when researching new products and technologies daily. I no longer need to sift through pages to find the relevant information I'm looking for because Summarize finds it and puts it together in one place for easy viewing. It's also an easy tool to use and is instantly accessible on the Samsung Internet browser by tapping the AI icon.

6 Battery Protection

Save your battery to prolong your phone's life

Battery Protection is another useful tool to improve your phone's performance instead of affecting the user experience. This simple feature increases your battery's lifespan by offering three modes to stop it from staying 100% fully charged for extended durations.

The Basic setting stops charging at 100% and doesn't start again until the phone reaches 95%, while the Maximum feature stops charging at 80%. Adaptive combines them and switches between the two based on your usage patterns and routines.

I use the Basic setting on my S24 because it's still new and works fine, and I can extend its life with little sacrifice. On the other hand, there's been a noticeable battery performance decrease on my S22 since I first got it, and I use the Maximum setting to keep it running for as long as I can to prevent a costly replacement.

7 Circle to Search

Find out about more with an image

Circle to Search is Samsung's AI-powered version of Google Lens, which allows you to highlight an image and search for its information online. The beauty of Circle to Search is that it works on webpages, photos, and videos and is simple to use with a long press of the home button. You can find prices and specs, identify plants and animals, and almost anything else, and it only takes a second.

This is one of my favorite new tools because I only need an image or video clip to research the latest tech products and trends. It also makes it easy to find replacement parts for my PC, gaming chair, and other items that need repairing. I also use it to research flowers and plants I come across on walks with my daughter, obscure car models, and anything else that sparks my curiosity.