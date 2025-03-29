Summary Reboot your TV to close background processes and free up resources.

Update your TV's software and firmware for better optimization.

Clear the cache to free up space for smoother TV performance.

I've noticed my Samsung smart TV has been feeling slower than usual lately. There's a little bit of a lag when I use the remote, and sometimes scenes and audio will stutter from time to time. If you're like me and have been having similar issues, neither of us are alone.

Smart TVs nowadays are packed with features and apps that are constantly running in the background, which can slow your TV down over time -- sometimes more isn't always better. If you never changed the default options, then you aren't using the most optimized settings for your viewing experience. But luckily, there are a few simple settings you can adjust to bring your sluggish smart TV back up to speed.

1 Before doing anything else -- reboot your TV

The golden rule of technical troubleshooting

Before I even go into my advanced settings and start changing things around, I give my TV a quick reboot. By accessing your TV's settings, usually by pressing the gear icon on your remote, you will find an option for restart.

Restarting your TV will close all of your running apps and processes, freeing up resources while the TV reboots. If you want to perform a no-nonsense reboot, unplug your TV from your power outlet and wait a minute before plugging the TV back in.

Developers release routine updates to your TV's operating system constantly, in the same way OS updates come out for your smartphone and smartwatch. And just like your other smart devices, updating your smart TV is necessary if you want your smart TV to run smoothly. From bug fixes to security patches, to streaming app optimization -- your smart TV's manufacturer is constantly releasing updates to improve performance.

Most smart TVs should update on their own, but it's never a bad idea to go into your settings and find the Update option to be sure that you're running a fully optimized version of your smart TV's operating system.