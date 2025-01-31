Summary Download maps for offline use in Google Maps to navigate in areas with low connectivity.

Use Dark Mode for easier viewing in Google Maps and to save your eyes from harsh white lights.

Set reminders to leave for appointments in Google Maps to avoid being late due to traffic or transit delays.

Google Maps is widely considered to be one of the leaders in navigation apps. It's become ubiquitous with road trips, vacation destination scouting, and daily navigation. While there are other apps on the market like Apple Maps , Waze , etc., Google Maps has a solid UI and a great collection of settings to take advantage of.

I almost exclusively use Google Maps to navigate on both iPhone and Android devices. It doesn't matter if I'm looking for directions to a new restaurant near my home or navigating a new city while traveling; Google Maps is always my default. The stock app is handy and serviceable, no matter the circumstances. However, taking advantage of these few settings can make Google Maps more useful to you and your life.

5 Download maps to use them offline

Don't sweat if you're heading into an area with low or unreliable connectivity