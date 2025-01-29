Summary
- Enable Developer Options if you want access to Android's full feature set.
- Dark Theme and Night Light can help your vision, battery life, and sleeping habits.
- You can disable the "OK" button for passcode logins.
If you follow me online, you probably know me as an iPhone user, given how often I write about Apple. I do try to keep current with Android, though, and I've actually owned several Android phones over the years -- even now, I have a OnePlus phone as a backup and test device. If I had my way, iOS would be open-source, just like Android.
Both platforms have their quirks, so it's important to tweak settings before you can really get going. Here's what I'd recommend doing whenever you pick up a new Android phone -- putting aside any brand-specific options you might need to change.
Not sweating it: 4 ways Apple Fitness+ misses the mark
I want to like it, but Apple seems to be catering to a very different demographic.
1 Developer Options to open up advanced settings
Not strictly necessary, but...
As a tech journalist, I'm often exploring features that push the boundaries of a phone. As a regular user, you don't have to, but some Android features -- including one on this list -- simply won't work if you don't switch on Developer Options. Thankfully, it's not a complex task.
On most Android devices, the process should look like this:
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap About Phone.
- Find Build Number, and tap on it seven times. You'll see a pop-up message when Developer Options are enabled.
Once that's done, you can go to Settings > System > Developer Options at any time, but don't change anything you haven't read up on. Google is serious about the mode being intended for app developers. A few settings could potentially cripple your device if you're not prepared.
Is hybrid AI the smartphone wave of the future? Samsung and Apple think so
Maybe a one-size-fits-all approach isn't the best for voice assistants.