Key Takeaways Sennheiser introduces Accentum True Wireless, delivering quality sound and noise cancelling in earbud format at an affordable price.

Designed in collaboration with Sonova, the ergonomic earbuds feature Red Dot Design award-winning style and a customizable fit.

Accentum True Wireless offers Bluetooth 5.3, ANC, transparency modes, 5-band equalizer, up to 8 hours of battery life, and various codec options for Android users.

If you liked Sennheiser's budget noise cancelling headphones, the Accentum Wireless and Accentum Wireless Plus, but wished they came in earbud format like Sennheiser's Momentum line, you're in luck.

On Tuesday, Sennheiser announced the new Accentum True Wireless, which brings Sennheiser's quality sound, active noise cancelling, and design to a true wireless format at a lower price. Sennheiser Product Manager Frank Foppe said about the earbuds in the announcement, "Accentum True Wireless builds on what its over-ear counterparts are renowned for: incredible sound, useful features, and unbeatable value."

The company says the earbuds were designed in collaboration with hearing aid manufacturer Sonova to craft a comfortable, stable, and good looking form and fit. Sennheiser wrote that the earbuds were a recent Red Dot Design award winner while still under a "veil of secrecy." The earbuds come with four ear tip sizes to make sure you get a perfect fit and maximize your listening experience. The earbuds will come in black and white colorways.

The Accentum True Wireless, like its over-ear counterparts, has both ANC and transparency modes, which are controllable using tap gestures on the earbuds or in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. The app also includes a 5-band equalizer and the preset creation tool Sound Check, which is available with other Sennheiser headphones and earbuds as well.

These earbuds do slightly differ from the previous Accentum headphones with the upgrade to Bluetooth 5.3, making them capable of utilizing Bluetooth LE Audio, and by extension Auracast. LE Audio is a lower energy and better quality connectivity version of Bluetooth that can stream with a higher bitrate than classic Bluetooth, and Auracast allows for audio sharing over Bluetooth LE. The Aceentum True Wireless supports the SBC, AAC, aptX and LC3 Bluetooth codecs, so Android users have lots of codec options to choose from.

With these battery-saving connectivity options taken into account, the Accentum True Wireless has a battery life of up to 8 hours, and 28 hours including the case, according to Sennheiser. Additionally, they can be charged over USB-C or through Qi wireless charging. Sennheiser states that quick charging over USB-C can also provide an hour of playback in 10 minutes.

The Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless is now available for pre-order, and they'll be available for purchase on May 21, 2024 for $200.

While $200 is still pretty steep for any pair of earbuds, this is Sennheiser we're talking about. While we have yet to see how these earbuds will actually perform, if the Accentum Wireless and Wireless Plus are any indication, these earbuds will likely be a solid alternative for anyone who loves Sennheiser products but doesn't want to drop $300 on a pair of earbuds like Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 4.