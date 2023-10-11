Pocket-lint Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 $142 $280 Save $138 The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are a total success for Sennheiser, with great sound and really solid ANC to keep you isolated, all in a really stylish and satisfying case. This deal knocks a massive $138 off their price, making for a brilliant discount. $142 at Amazon

We absolutely love Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, a delightfully well-balanced set of wireless earbuds that look great and work a treat.

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is now in full swing and entering its second day, and these earbuds have had 49% of their price knocked off, taking them down to $142 and making for a pretty fantastic bargain.

You'll essentially be paying a very reasonably mid-range price for premium earbuds, and with all three colours discounted to within around a dollar of each other, you get to choose what style you'd like, too.

Why should I buy the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds?

These are the best wireless earbuds that Sennheiser makes, bar none, and Sennheiser is one of our favourite audio brands, so we're in the handy position of thinking the Momentum True Wireless 3s are worth picking up even at full price - let alone at almost half off.

They have a gorgeous balance to their sound that doesn't drown you in bass or treble, instead letting your playlists and albums speak for themselves, which is a bit of a trademark for Sennheiser.

With active noise-cancelling you can also get a bit more of that nice bubbled feeling if you're travelling on a train or plane, for example, to save you from the thrum of engines and fans.

This makes it way easier to concentrate on your audio, and that's also helped by how comfortable they are to wear, with a nice smooth design that has some classy touches and nice use of metallic and fabric materials.

It all adds up to a seriously impressive set of earbuds, and for less than $150 you can't really go wrong here - chalk these up as another terrific win for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.