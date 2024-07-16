Prime Day 2024 is here, and if you're looking to upgrade your audio setup, Amazon has a great deal on one of the best value pair of headphones you can buy right now. The company has discounted the Sennheiser HD 560S by nearly 40 percent to $142.45. While not the lowest price Pocket-lint has seen for these open-back headphones, they're only about $13 more than their all-time low.

I've been using Sennheiser open-back headphones, starting with the HD 58x Jubilee, for years now, and can't recommend them enough. I recently purchased the HD 560S for my partner, and she quickly fell in love with them for the great sound quality they offer. I've also enjoyed using them the few times I've been able to steal them away.

Sennheiser HD 560S $142.45 $229.95 Save $87.5 At $230, the Sennheiser HD 560S are one of the best entry-level audiophile headphones you can buy. They're comfortable and offer a neutral frequency response that should please all but the most dedicated bass heads. Discounted to $142, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better sounding pair of headphones. Wireless? No Microphones No Brand Sennheiser Sensitivity 110dB at 1 kHz, 1V Frequency Response 6 – 38,000 Hz Connection Type 1/4-inch headphone jack Impedance 120 Ohms Weight 0.54 lbs Dimensions 8.5" x 6.8" x 3.5" Noise Cancellation Passive Foldable No Supported codecs PCM, 24-bit, 48kHz Cable length 9.8 feet Expand $142.45 at Amazon

Why buy the Sennheiser HD 560S?

They were already one of the best deals in audio

For the uninitiated, open-back headphones offer a few advantages over their closed-back siblings, and they're great for both music listening and gaming. Due to their design, open-back headphones tend to offer better sound staging, leading to a more immersive listening experience. Most open-back models, including the HD 560S, are known for their more neutral sound signature, making them great if you want to hear songs like the artist intended. I also find open-back headphones are more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time because they're better at allowing air to pass through and cool your ears.

The two major tradeoffs of open-back headphones is that they leak sound, and they often don't offer the best base response. The good news is that a bit of EQ can go a long way to address the latter concern.

If you're on the fence, the HD 560S are a great entry point into the world of enthusiast headphones because you don't need a dedicated amplifier for them to sound their best. At their regular price of $229.95, they're already one of the best sounding pair of headphones you can buy. At $142.45, they're an absolute steal.