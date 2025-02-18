Summary Make sure your TV is worth selling by comparing it to current models.

Wipe all personal data and login information by conducting a factory reset.

Document your TV's condition, accessories, and take stock of cords and cables.

So much work goes into finding the right new smart TV to bring into your space, with myriad decisions needing to be made about a range of specs and features. However, for all the concerns about getting a new model, whether you're thinking about OLED, 8K, or something trendy , some attention should also be paid to getting rid of an old one, too.

There are certain steps you must be sure to take if you're getting rid of a TV knowing it will be used by someone else. It's not simply enough to determine pricing, find a seller, and confirm a deal. For those thinking of selling a smart TV , here's what you need to do before passing it along.

Make sure it's worth selling

Compare and contrast against current models

Before you can really get to selling your TV, you need to make sure someone out there will want it. That just means taking note of its size, technologies, features, and the year in which it was made, and seeing how all the information stands up against current and recent models. If you're dealing with a TV that's over five years old, you probably won't be getting much money for it, and it might not be worth selling at all.

That's mainly because TV technology moves at such a high pace, that smart TVs, even those a few years old, are already lagging behind notable features and advancements. While lacking new features and enhanced power, older TVs tend to slow down over time as well; some may not be compatible with newer apps and others might not welcome hardware updates. When you consider that there are a lot of mediocre TVs available right now at very low prices (some only a couple of hundred dollars), and that new high-end TVs are also relatively cheap compared to years past, you'll need to make a strong case to be selling a used TV.

Wipe out all of your important data

Remove all personal information and reset the TV

The most important thing you must do when passing along your TV (or recycling or trashing it) is to wipe the data. Your smart TV is essentially a computer, and like a computer (or smartphone), before you pass it along to someone else, you must clear it entirely of any important or personal information.

The best and easiest way to do this on your TV is to conduct a factory reset. This option will be buried down in the settings, typically under a tab called Support or System, but it will vary depending on the model. When you find the option to wipe all the data, you will likely be asked for a numeric code or a password in order to complete the process; it might be something you came up with when you first programmed the TV, so hopefully you'll be able to recall it if need be.

A factory reset on a TV is just like doing it to a phone. All your data, downloads, and settings will be gone, and the unit will be ready to start over with a new user.

If you cannot complete a factory reset, then you'll have to go through the TV and delete each app individually, removing all your login information and data. You'll also likely need to log out of the TV all together, as most smart TVs require some ID in order to access the operating system. Double check everything to make sure none of your information is still on the TV before it leaves your possession.

Assess and document your unit

Inspect your TV before it goes out

A good rule of thumb prior to any kind of transaction or trade is to document your item before letting it go. Especially with a used TV that may cost someone a couple of hundred dollars, take photos and videos of the unit prior to making the swap. This includes cataloging any physical blemishes or imperfections as well as the operation of the TV itself, from navigating the hub to connecting to Wi-Fi. This will likely be inspected prior to making any deal, but it's helpful to keep on hand should there be any dispute down the road.

In fact, anytime you're trading, selling, or returning electronics and there is a chance something about the transaction can be disputed, be sure to document the item prior to letting it go. This is especially important if you're shipping something through the mail. Be sure to protect yourself and keep receipts.

Check your accessories and devices

Take stock of all your cords, cables, and cards

You'll want to take note of any accessories, such as power cords and HDMI cables, that are used in conjunction with the TV and figure out which ones go with the unit and which ones stay with you. This can get a bit tricky depending on how many consoles and devices you have hooked up to your TV, but generally, most smart TVs come with a power cord and nothing else. It's typically the other devices, like a soundbar or gaming console, that come with their own HDMI cords and any other necessary cables.

Make sure to remove everything from the TV. This includes any USB drives, streaming sticks, or, if you've an older TV, any SD cards that may be in use. You'll want to make sure those things stay with you, but also that the remote for the TV goes with it.

Prepare to invest in a new smart TV

Get researching and planning for a new model

If you're getting rid of an old TV, make sure you've something ready to take its place. There are so many companies making a lot of different kinds of smart TVs now, so the process of finding the right one for your entertainment and lifestyle needs can get complicated. You can start narrowing down your search by first considering these options:

Screen size

Screen technology

Operating system

Price range

These key features will help you cull a large field of choices in a very crowded smart TV market. Investing in a new TV, particularly one that is meant to serve as your main entertainment hub for years to come, takes some time and effort, but the payoff is definitely worth it once you find the perfect fit.

You may be eager to get an older TV out of your space as soon as possible. Just be sure to take time to protect your information and ensure success with your transaction. Then you can get excited about a new TV.