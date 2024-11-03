Key Takeaways SelfieShow Auto Face Tracking Tripod uses facial recognition and a convenient Bluetooth remote to make dynamic vlogs.

While the noise from the motor may be a deal-breaker for audio-sensitive content creators, it also lacks a tilt function.

It's an affordable and easy to use gadget that's good for basic tracking, but gimbals offer more features for a higher price.

I love my side gig as a photographer, but what I don't love is recording behind-the-scenes videos of myself. And, let's face it, the algorithms' growing preference for vertical video rather than stills means it's hard to work as an artist without also being a content creator . After a few too many frustrating attempts to record myself, I decided to buy my own personal camera operator: a face-following smartphone holster by a brand called SelfieShow.

The SelfieShow Auto Face Tracking Tripod uses a built-in camera to recognize my face and keep me centered in the frame, which opens up the ability to record vlogs where I'm not limited to standing in one place or begging a friend to help out. The $45 gadget doesn't need a specific app to work, which means I can record videos from my native Camera app, or inside platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.

But, it's often the inexpensive gadgets from underdog brands that end up in my box of tech regrets that didn't live up to expectations. Did the SelfieShow Auto Face Tracking Tripod solve my behind-the-scenes content woes? Or is this a gadget that's best skipped?

SelfieShow Auto Follow Tracking Tripod

Decent tracking

Affordable Cons Some motor noise in videos

Doesn't keep up with anything faster than a walk

No tilt function $46 at Amazon

Price, specs, and availability

The SelfieShow Auto Tracking Tripod has three key parts. There's the tripod itself, but it also ships with two LED lights and a Bluetooth remote for stopping and starting the recordings. The tracking tripod works in both horizontal and vertical orientations and is capable of following motion 360 degrees. It's compatible with both iOS and Android.

SelfieShow Auto Follow Tracking Tripod Size 7"L x 3.7"W x 3.7"H Brand SelfieShow Battery Life 5 hours Interface USB-C

What I like about the SelfieShow Tracking Tripod

The gadget is incredibly easy to use

Close

Straight out of the box, the SelfieShow Tracking Tripod is simple to set up. "Tripod" is a sort of misnomer, as it's a short gadget that can sit on a tabletop but will require a separate tripod if you want to record footage where you don't have a table or similar surface available. It ships assembled except for twisting the baseplate to the bottom for tabletop use and sliding the two LED lights into the cold shoe slots. The only slightly confusing part is the two random plastic pieces in the box -- I still don't know what they're for.

Part of the SelfieShow's simplicity is the fact that the facial recognition is entirely self-contained. The tripod itself doesn't require any sort of connection to the smartphone. Instead, the SelfieShow Tracking Tripod has a tiny built-in camera. That built-in camera -- not the feed from the smartphone -- is how the tripod recognizes and follows people. There's a "button" to switch from standing to sitting mode, but what this really does is point the tracking camera up or down to ensure it can still see your face.

The tracking tripod also includes a tiny Bluetooth remote, which is small enough to tuck in your hands and keep largely hidden while recording. The included remote requires opening up the smartphone settings to connect to Bluetooth. But, this is for stopping and starting the recording; the tracking tripod itself also works without the remote if you choose to use the screen to start recording instead.

Also included in the box are two LED lights. These mount on both sides of the smartphone in a vertical recording, though you'll have to remove one to switch to horizontal. The lights have three different color modes to better match with the lights already in the room, then each color mode has a low, medium, and high setting.

Apps that don't use the phone's volume buttons to start or stop a recording aren't compatible with the remote.

Because the gadget doesn't actually require a smartphone connection, I could choose my favorite recording app. Both the tracking and the Bluetooth remote worked seamlessly inside my iPhone's native Camera app. The tracking also worked in apps like Snapchat. However, apps that don't use the phone's volume buttons to start or stop a recording, including Snapchat, aren't compatible with the remote. This means you can still use the tracking in those apps, but you can't stop and start the recording remotely.

The SelfieShow Auto Face Tracking Tripod did a pretty good job following me around for a gadget that's under $50. It does well keeping track at a walking pace, though occasionally it stops and starts rather than one smooth following motion. It's also not fast enough to keep up with a run, so it's not a device for, say, recording yourself doing stunts at the skate park or anything like that.

What I didn't like about the SelfieShow Tracking Tripod

There's an audible motor buzz in some videos