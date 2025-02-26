Summary The Thermal Master P2 is a tiny thermal camera that plugs into Android devices.

The setup process is straightforward and easy, and the gadget doesn't need Wi-Fi to function.

The camera detects subtle temperature differences but doesn't "see" leaks (this makes it useful for homeowners).

I love gadgets, especially when they're cute and actually useful.

So, when Thermal Master reached out to ask if I wanted to try the "world's 2nd smallest thermal camera" (yes, that really is how it's marketed), I jumped at the opportunity. What would I do with a thermal camera that plugs into my Android device? I wasn't sure, but it quickly came in handy a few weeks ago.

Thermal Master P2 The tiny Thermal Master P2 transforms your Android phone into a thermal camera, allowing you to detect the temperature of objects (and people) around you and, of course, see in the dark.

Seeing in the dark never felt so cool

The setup process is very straightforward

Setting up the Thermal Master P2 is very easy. All you need to do is pop it out of its case and slide it into the USB-C port of any Android device (it even fits when you have a thin case on the phone). The device, thankfully, doesn't require a Wi-Fi connection like some other thermal cameras and works right away.

Hunting down the Temp Master app needed to use the P2 took some time, but that's more related to how confusing app stores can sometimes be when you're looking for a specific, yet obscure app. Conveniently, the Temp Master app launches when you plug the Thermal Master P2 into your device, making it easy to jump right into temperature scanning.

Close

Regarding features, the thermal camera is capable of 1x, 2x, 3x, and 4x zoom, as well as several colored overlays, including the traditional "iron red" thermal view you might recognize, alongside the scary-looking green "low light," and the wild-colored "medical." As a side note, I find it odd the Thermal Master P2 doesn't work with the iPhone, especially since the Temp Master app is available on iOS, but I imagine it's due to some sort of limitation imposed on third-party developers by Apple, despite the Thermal Master P2 featuring a USB-C port.

Hunting for leaks

This tiny gadget offered ample peace of mind