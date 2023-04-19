Home security is a must-have if you want the reassurance that your home is secure whether you're there yourself, at work, or away on vacation.

While there are many different home security solutions available, there are very few that do everything you need in one handy package. Similarly, it's often hard to come by a solution that's easy to use and easy to install.

The Swann AllSecure range offers wireless security solutions that boast free recording, HD video, two-way audio, night vision, heat and motion sensors, and an offline option. Convenient, reliable, and easy to use, let's find out why Swann AllSecure is worth investing in.

Swann AllSecure features

The AllSecure650 Wireless Security Kit comes in two variations; with four wireless cameras or with two wireless cameras. These all-in-one solutions come with a range of benefits making them the ideal choice if you're looking for complete home security.

Easy recharging

Using the Power Hub's charging bay, you can easily recharge the wireless cameras using the spare battery. This makes it a breeze to switch out a depleted battery for a fully charged battery in no time at all.

2K resolution

2K HD wireless cameras provide rich and vivid images that allow you to zoom in to capture clear pictures. This is essential if you need to provide evidence due to a break-in or potential crime.

Power Hub

This charging bay means you can recharge the spare battery, so you always have one ready to switch out. It also provides backup power to the Hub for up to five hours in case of a power outage.

Wi-Fi connection

SwannNet means you can select whether the wireless security cameras connect to the internet via the NVR Power Hub or your home's Wi-Fi. This ensures a reliable internet connection, so you can access your cameras wherever you are.

Night vision

Being able to see images clearly at night is essential for any home security solution. With the AllSecure650 wireless security cameras, you get colour video up to 32ft when the lights are on, or up to 100ft in black and white in total darkness.

Reliable detection

Swann's True Detect triggers recordings and alerts using motion and heat sensors. For example, if the cameras detect car lights, they can send a push notification to your device and record the things you really want to know about.

Weatherproof

These wireless cameras are IP66 rated, so they can withstand rain, snow, and heat. No matter what season it is, you can get complete coverage for your home indoors and out.

Video storage

The 1TB HDD can store up to two years' worth of video. This is incredibly generous and ensures you can keep the footage you need. You can also easily back up video footage to your Dropbox account or via USB.

AllSecure650 Wi-Fi NVR Power Hub

The Power Hub comes equipped with a battery port, microSD slot, HDMI port, LAN port, and two USB ports. It can support up to eight wireless cameras and can display up to 4K resolution. In addition to the included 1TB HDD, the Power Hub also supports up to 4TB additional storage via USB.

The system is compatible with iOS and Android, allowing you to download the Swann Security App. Here you can gain access to your security system and view multi-camera live streams. You can also subscribe to alerts and push notifications depending on what you want to be alerted to.

NVW-600CMB Wireless Camera

The wireless cameras included in the security kit (or available as extra security cameras) offer 2K quality and a 105-degree wide-angle lens. The built-in two-way microphone allows you to communicate with people that are near the cameras which is ideal for deliveries, inviting guests into your home, or even deterring potential criminals.

True Detect's PIR thermal and motion sensor can operate in extreme temperatures, giving you accurate alerts. This is especially useful if you don't want the cameras to notify you if someone walks past with a dog, for example.

Complete home security with easy installation

The Swann AllSecure is incredibly easy to set up, making it a solid choice for all types of customers. The included instructions are simple to follow, so you can easily DIY the process without having to hire a professional.

The included extra batteries are also really handy when you need to recharge the cameras, or in case of a power outage. Rather than having to access the camera to remove the battery and then return it once it's recharged, you can simply switch out the battery and replace it instantly since it's always being charged in the Power Hub.

For effortless home security that offers high-quality images and videos and ease of use, the Swann AllSecure is a no-brainer.