When the 2nd generation of the Apple AirPods Pro came across our review desk, we had virtually no complaints. Apple's top tier earbuds are comfortable, have great noise-cancellation, and now feature a USB-C charging case. They also come with a sweat-resistant case and Apple's latest hardware to ensure proper and complete support for the latest iPhones, including the iPhone 15. These earbuds can be yours for $190 or about 24% off, which is as low as they were during the big Black Friday sales last year.

Why Apple's highest-end AirPods are worth it this spring

Among other things, spring means a return of sunshine and warm temperatures. That means you'll likely be outside more often enjoying a good dose of vitamin D and all the budding flowers and trees. A good pair of true wireless earbuds can enhance the experience by letting you jam to your favorite music while engaging with nature. Plus, earbuds don't cover your ears or face, so they'll keep you cooler in those warmer temperatures.

And since both the earbuds and case are IPX4 water-resistant, they're perfect for outdoor, sweaty spring jogs.

Additionally, the 2nd-Gen AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's iconic design and sound quality. They house a wide soundstage that you'd expect for earbuds with excellent representation at all frequency ranges. The AirPods Pro 2nd Generation can handle pop, hip-hop, rock, or even classical music without breaking a sweat. You can also tweak the EQ to make them sound how you want, which is always a nice feature.

At $190 for Amazon's Spring Sale, they're a stone's throw away from their less expensive siblings, the regular 3rd generation AirPods, which typically cost $169. While there certainly isn't anything wrong with the 3rd generation AirPods, we think the extra $30 to step up is well worth it.