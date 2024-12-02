The holiday season is officially here, which means it's time to stream all the holiday classics, from classics like It's a Wonderful Life and White Christmas to more contemporary favorites like Spirited on Apple TV+ and Netflix's original movie Klaus, there is plenty of holiday cheer to be found on streaming apps across the board.

While you probably own a smart TV that can access all your favorite streaming services, if you've recently found the on-board interface to be lacking, a Roku TV device might be just what you need to brighten up your holiday binge. And the good news is that several Roku devices are on sale for Cyber Monday right now, making this the perfect time to upgrade your streaming situation.

Save $30 on a Roku Streambar SE for the ultimate upgrade

A 2-in-1 device you can actually use

Roku

Roku Streambar SE $69 $99 Save $30 Connectivity Bluetooth Dimensions 11.30 x 6.20 x 4.30 Inches Ports HDMI and optical ports Speaker Arrangement Two 1.9" full range drivers $69 at Walmart

The Roku Streambar SE is always a great value as it is two devices in one: A Roku streaming device, as well as a soundbar, helping you take care of two issues your sub-par smart TV may have. Installation takes only a few minutes, and before you know it you'll be enjoying faster access to your favorite apps as well as enhanced sound, perfect for getting crystal clear audio for those holiday musicals. And with this device being $30 off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your streaming with one of the best Roku devices there is.

Other Roku devices are deeply discounted for Cyber Monday

Roku Express HD, Roku Premiere, and Roku Ultra LT are all discounted

If you're looking for a Roku device that doesn't double as a speaker, almost all of the Roku streaming devices are discounted for Cyber Monday as well, including the bare-bones Roku Express HD all the way up to the high end Roku Ultra LT, which includes support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Check out my picks for the best Roku device deals below:

Roku Express HD $17 $29 Save $12 Resolution 1080p RAM/storage 512 MB Connectivity https://www.walmart.com/ip/Roku-Express-HD-Streaming-Device-with-High-Speed-HDMI-Cable-Standard-Remote-No-TV-Controls-and-Fast-Wi-Fi/387343579 $17 at Walmart

Roku Premiere $27 $40 Save $13 Resolution 4K/HDR RAM/storage 1 GB Connectivity Wi-Fi Dimensions 3.30 x 1.40 x 0.71 Inches $27 at Walmart

Roku Ultra LT $52 $80 Save $28 Audio outputs Digital stereo over HDMI, DTS Digital Surround pass through over HDMI, Dolby Atmos decode via HDMI (with compatible speakers) Wi-Fi 802.11ax dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) Supported video HD TVs (up to 1080p), 4K TVs (up to 2160p at 60fps), 4K HDR TVs (supports Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG) Supported audio Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, AAC, MP3, WMA, FLAC, PCM, AC3/EAC3, DTS, ALAC, HEAAC, AC-4 with Atmos, DD+ with Atmos Connections HDMI 2.1b, USB 3.0, Ethernet 10/100, Power input 12V – 1.5A $52 at Walmart