The holiday season is officially here, which means it's time to stream all the holiday classics, from classics like It's a Wonderful Life and White Christmas to more contemporary favorites like Spirited on Apple TV+ and Netflix's original movie Klaus, there is plenty of holiday cheer to be found on streaming apps across the board.

While you probably own a smart TV that can access all your favorite streaming services, if you've recently found the on-board interface to be lacking, a Roku TV device might be just what you need to brighten up your holiday binge. And the good news is that several Roku devices are on sale for Cyber Monday right now, making this the perfect time to upgrade your streaming situation.

A person holding a roku remote.
Save $30 on a Roku Streambar SE for the ultimate upgrade

A 2-in-1 device you can actually use

Roku Streambar photo 4
Roku
Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 1.03.37 AM
Roku Streambar SE
$69 $99 Save $30
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Dimensions
11.30 x 6.20 x 4.30 Inches
Ports
HDMI and optical ports
Speaker Arrangement
Two 1.9" full range drivers
$69 at Walmart

The Roku Streambar SE is always a great value as it is two devices in one: A Roku streaming device, as well as a soundbar, helping you take care of two issues your sub-par smart TV may have. Installation takes only a few minutes, and before you know it you'll be enjoying faster access to your favorite apps as well as enhanced sound, perfect for getting crystal clear audio for those holiday musicals. And with this device being $30 off, now is the perfect time to upgrade your streaming with one of the best Roku devices there is.

Hazel-Remote-Google-TV-Streamer
Other Roku devices are deeply discounted for Cyber Monday

Roku Express HD, Roku Premiere, and Roku Ultra LT are all discounted

roku-express-bundle

If you're looking for a Roku device that doesn't double as a speaker, almost all of the Roku streaming devices are discounted for Cyber Monday as well, including the bare-bones Roku Express HD all the way up to the high end Roku Ultra LT, which includes support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Check out my picks for the best Roku device deals below:

Roku Express tag
Roku Express HD
$17 $29 Save $12

Resolution
1080p
RAM/storage
512 MB
$17 at Walmart
Which Roku Streamer Is Best Express Vs Premiere Vs Stick Vs Ultra All The Options Explained image 8
Roku Premiere
$27 $40 Save $13

Resolution
4K/HDR
RAM/storage
1 GB
Connectivity
Wi-Fi
Dimensions
3.30 x 1.40 x 0.71 Inches
$27 at Walmart
Rok-Ultra-2024-Steaming-Device
Roku Ultra LT
$52 $80 Save $28

Audio outputs
Digital stereo over HDMI, DTS Digital Surround pass through over HDMI, Dolby Atmos decode via HDMI (with compatible speakers)
Wi-Fi
802.11ax dual-band MIMO Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz)
Supported video
HD TVs (up to 1080p), 4K TVs (up to 2160p at 60fps), 4K HDR TVs (supports Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG)
Supported audio
Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, AAC, MP3, WMA, FLAC, PCM, AC3/EAC3, DTS, ALAC, HEAAC, AC-4 with Atmos, DD+ with Atmos
Connections
HDMI 2.1b, USB 3.0, Ethernet 10/100, Power input 12V – 1.5A
$52 at Walmart
Roku has a three months free deal for Apple TV
