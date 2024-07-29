Key Takeaways Marvel revealed Doctor Doom will be played by Robert Downey Jr, a surprising twist for the beloved franchise.

The Walking Dead gave a sneak peek of new seasons of Daryl Dixon and Dead City

Several clips from upcoming Star Wars shows have been released

Did you miss a few of the panels and interviews at San Diego Comic-con (SDCC) this past weekend? Fear not as we've assembled a handy cheat sheet with all the major announcements and trailer drops from the show. Let's start the excitement off first with exciting news from a very beloved franchise, Marvel.

1 Marvel

A casting bombshell overshadows other announcements

Avengers: Doomsday Director Joe and Anthony Russo Starring Robert Downey Jr., Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach Writers Michael Waldron, Stephen McFeely In theatres May 1, 2026

If you missed the epic reveal of the newest Marvel villain, you could either be happy or upset to hear that the newest villain added to the franchise is Doctor Doom and character will be portrayed by the one and only Robert Downey Jr! We've seen the multiple variants of actors and characters that have popped up throughout the franchise, so this reveal was shocking in the very best way. As Robert Downey Jr was announced as Doctor Doom and came onstage, the crowd went wild with chants for RDJ!

Besides this huge casting reveal, Marvel also revealed the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World movie's villain, known as Sidewinder, the leader of a criminal enterprise called the Serpent Society. Hall H was also given the first ever footage of The Thunderbolts* movie.

Finally, Marvel discussed the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, now subtitled First Steps, and brought Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach to briefly discuss the film, which is now confirmed to be releasing on July 27, 2025. Shooting hasn't started yet, but the cast did confirm that cameras will start rolling this week in preperation for this exciting new film!

2 The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The book of Carol gets a new trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Number of Seasons 1 Starring Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis Number of episodes 6 Showrunner David Zabel Stream on AMC+

The Walking Dead hit comic-con with a huge splash, showing attendees a sneak peek of what is to come for Daryl and Carol with a new trailer ahead of the third season debut. With Daryl all the way in France and Carol still in the US, we get to see how hard these two friends will fight for one another. We've watched this friendship flourish for years, and now we get to see them back together to fight the dead in Europe! The new season is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on September 29th, 2024. Following the trailer drop, AMC also renewed the series for a third season.

In addition, we were also blessed with a teaser for season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City. This season promises Maggie, Negan and, of course, everyone's favorite character, Lucille. We also finally see Maggie reunite with her son, with the help of Negan. Lauren Cohen said of their relationship, "We are always on different sides of the coin in so many ways, but we are on the same coin". A vague description, yet speaks so many volumes as to what we have to look forward to in the next season.

3 Michael C. Hall returning to his iconic role in new series Dexter: Resurrection

A new teaser is also released for Dexter: Original Sin

Dexter: Original Sin (2025) Release Date December 1, 2024 Cast Christian Slater , Patrick Dempsey , Patrick Gibson , Michael C. Hall

It was announced at a panel promoting new spin-off Dexter Original Sin that Michael C. Hall will reprise his role as serial killer Dexter Morgan in an upcoming revival, Dexter: Resurrection, on Showtime. Hall narrates as the inner voice of Dexter in the upcoming prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, but will officially be back on camera in the upcoming series, which does not yet have a premiere date.

4 Star Trek

Star Trek: Section 31 Cast Michelle Yeoh , Kacey Rohl , Sam Richardson Writers Craig Sweeney

Since we were blessed with Marvel content, I shouldn't be surprised that the Star Trek franchise would try and one up them with more TV shows and movies to drop. Star Trek: Section 31 gave us a fun teaser of Michelle Yeoh reprising her role as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou. The upcoming movie will show a different side to the emperor that many aren't yet familiar with.

Paramount+ is set to begin production soon on Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. The show will follow a new class of Starfleet cadets, as they mature and flourish in one of the most legendary places in the galaxy. These younger recruits will hopefully help provide an entry point for younger generations who might not be as into Star Trek.

We are also fortunate to receive a third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. A sneak peek from Paramount+ at Comic-con gives us homebodies a little insight into what to expect in this coming season. The clip shows Captain Kirk and his legendary ensemble taking serum to turn into Vulcans for a special mission. Let's not forget the hilarity of it all, considering they're all now Spock? Let's hope their mission goes smoothly.

5 The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The new season is just around the corner

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast Morfydd Clark , Robert Aramayo , Charlie Vickers Seasons 2 Season 1

Season two of The Lord of the Rings:The Rings of Power is set to premiere in just a few weeks on August 29th, 2024. The new season promises use of the rings, war and big creatures to cross your TV screen. A quote from the trailer teases a bit of the bloodshed and drama that's yet to come; "An evil, ancient and powerful has returned". As a fan of this franchise, I am aware of the consequences of wearing/using the rings. Galadriel, on the other hand, seems to think the weight of using the rings is worth it in the upcoming battles—stay tuned for the upcoming season to find out what happens!

6

