Good news, horror fans: The first trailer for the highly-anticipated Scream 6 is here.

The next installment in the popular Scream franchise is set to hit theaters on 14 October 2023, and the trailer promises a mix of suspense, thrills, and dark humor that fans have come to expect from Scream. The movie picks up where the last one left off and follows the story of a group of young survivors of a Ghostface killing spree in the fictional town of Woodsboro. They decide to move to New York City to start over and try to put the past behind them. But, of course, things don't go as planned, and the Ghostface killer follows them to the city.

The movie follows the survivors as they team up with experienced familiar faces like Gale and Kirby Reed to try and stop the Ghostface once and for all. It also explores the origins of the Ghostface killers and their motivations behind the murders. The cast includes Melissa Barrera as Sam, Jenna Ortega as Tara, Mason Gooding as Chad, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy.

The film also stars Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving, Roger L Jackson, and Tony Revolori.

Fans of the franchise have been eagerly waiting for this release ever since 2022's Scream, which was written by James Vanderbilt. It did pretty well at the box office, grossing around $140 million worldwide. It only had a $24 million budget. As for the critical reception, it was a mixed bag. Some people loved it and thought it was a great addition to the franchise, while others thought it didn't live up to the original movies. It's always hard to please everyone when it comes to a sequel, but it definitely was a hit among the die-hard fans of the franchise.

Vanderbilt also wrote the new movie, while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed it. They are best known for their work in the horror and comedy genre. The duo formed the production company Radio Silence in 2006 and have directed several films together, including 2019's Ready or Not. Their work is known for inventive storytelling, stylistic filmmaking, and blending horror with comedy.

With a talented writer and directors and a star-studded cast, Scream 6 is shaping up to be a must-watch in 2023.